“Nearly abducted and even sexually harassed”: Seo Jang-hoon and Lee Soo-geun furious over repeated crimes against woman writer in her 30s

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] A woman in her 30s appeared on Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller, describing how she had repeatedly experienced the unpredictable behavior of unfamiliar men since childhood and how it had left her feeling anxious. After hearing her story, Seo Jang-hoon and Lee Soo-geun offered heartfelt advice, along with practical ways she could protect herself in everyday life.

A 36-year-old woman who runs an art academy and works as a contemporary artist appeared on the KBS Joy variety show Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller, which aired on the 26th. After giving the hosts one of her paintings, she opened up about the anxiety and trauma that had weighed on her for a long time.

“I’ve encountered far too many strange people or perverts compared with other people. That’s made me more anxious,” she said. She explained that after experiencing unwanted situations repeatedly from childhood into adulthood, she had become wary of her surroundings even in everyday life.

The first memory that came to mind was from when she was seven. As she was walking home with a sibling one year younger than her, an unfamiliar man wearing sunglasses said he couldn’t see and asked them to guide him to a supermarket. When she said she needed to get permission from her parents, the man became irritated and left, she said. “I didn’t realize it when I was young, but looking back now, wasn’t I almost abducted?” she recalled.

The unpleasant experiences continued. In her second year of middle school, an unfamiliar man suddenly approached her as she was walking and poked her in the chest with his finger. In her first year of high school, she said, a man sat next to her on a bus, leaned his face close to hers, and then suddenly took off his shirt. She said she was so startled that she froze and couldn’t respond properly.

She was unable to avoid similar situations even after becoming an adult. She revealed that two years ago, as she was on her way to work at the academy, a man suddenly pulled down his pants at close range and urinated in the street, shocking the cast.

She said these repeated experiences had made her watch her surroundings not only when coming home late but also when walking or traveling around in her daily life. She said she knew it was necessary to stay alert to protect herself, but worried that she might end up living suspicious of everyone.

After hearing her story, Seo Jang-hoon and Lee Soo-geun considered safety measures she could use in her daily life. Lee Soo-geun suggested carrying self-defense items in case of an emergency, while Seo Jang-hoon introduced a portable safety device that emits a loud alarm when its cord is pulled. It can be carried like a keychain and used to call for help in an emergency, he explained.

Seo Jang-hoon stressed that it was also important not to become too consumed by anxiety. “Even perfectly normal people all look strange to you. That makes things hard,” he said, expressing his hope that she would not live in fear of every situation. He then comforted her with the advice, “Live happily and brightly, but be well prepared.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.