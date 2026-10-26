Hurt by husband Lee Dae-eun’s “You’re sick” remark, Truedy tearfully reveals she was at a “severe stage of depression”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Rapper Truedy broke down in tears as she opened up about being hurt by her husband Lee Dae-eun’s words and the results of her psychiatric evaluation.

Truedy and her husband, former baseball player Lee Dae-eun, appeared on tvN STORY’s “What’s the Point of Leaving It?” on the 26th and discussed concerns about their married life.

Truedy said she was hurt when Lee Dae-eun told her, “Go see a doctor. You’re sick. Have you taken your medicine?” “Even hearing him say, ‘Here we go again,’ made me feel small and miserable,” she said, adding, “I wondered why he had to say it like that when he could just show a little empathy.”

Lee Dae-eun said, “When my wife gets angry, she seems like a completely different person. She can be in a good mood and then get angry over something trivial.” He added, “I said it in anger, but I also meant it.”

Truedy said, “It wasn’t like this from the beginning. I’ve never won an argument, so I end up avoiding them,” adding, “I was so hurt when my husband said, ‘That’s just the kind of person I am.’”

The two recently visited a psychiatric clinic together and took a temperament test.

Truedy said, “I thought my husband was the one with a problem, but the doctor told me I was at a ‘very severe stage of depression.’ It was worse than I thought.”

She went on to say that she had been told she feels satisfied when empathizing with others, whereas Lee Dae-eun has a temperament that allows him to feel highly satisfied even on his own.

Truedy said, “They told us to acknowledge that we’re different,” adding, “We left thinking we should try, if only for our child, since the child is growing up watching us.”

Truedy also opened up about painful memories of her parents’ harsh way of speaking when she was young. “My parents weren’t fighting, but they spoke so harshly. That was really hard,” she said. “I was always trying to make people laugh, and I slept with earphones in 24 hours a day. Looking back, I think I wanted to escape,” she said through tears.

After hearing this, Kim Chang-ok advised Truedy to reflect on her own feelings and understand and comfort her childhood self before trying to improve her relationship with her husband.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.