Former Hey Jini employee speaks out: “20 million won a year, 16-hour workdays... even a suicide attempt”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] A former employee of children’s content creator Hey Jini (real name Kang Hye-jin) has claimed that they suffered long working hours in the past, were diagnosed with panic disorder and other conditions, and even had a work-related injury recognized, sparking controversy.

On the 21st, a lengthy post by A, who said they were a longtime friend of Hey Jini and had previously worked at her company, appeared on the online community Bobae Dream. A disclosed the working conditions they experienced and what happened during the process of applying for workers’ compensation.

According to A, in December 2016, Hey Jini offered him the chance to work together as a creator for a Chinese-language channel. He later joined the company but claimed that in practice he handled all aspects of production and operations on his own, from writing and translating video scripts for the channel to recruiting voice actors, directing dubbing, editing videos and uploading them.

A said he was initially contracted for an annual salary of 20 million won, which was later raised to 21 million won, but worked up to 16 hours a day without separate overtime pay. He said he worked weekends at least five times a month and was unable to get proper rest even during holiday breaks. He also claimed that his repeated requests for additional staff to ease his workload were denied.

A eventually submitted his resignation in October 2018. He said a new Chinese employee was hired less than a week after he left.

A said that in November of the same year, while working overtime at the company, he went to the emergency room with difficulty breathing and was later diagnosed with panic disorder, depression, social anxiety and other conditions. He claimed that excessive work and stress had worsened his health.

A claimed that he faced further difficulties because of the company’s response during the workers’ compensation application process. He said the company initially offered to help him apply, but later submitted a statement to the Korea Workers’ Compensation and Welfare Service denying a connection between his work and his illness.

A also said Hey Jini proposed paying him 4 million won out of her own pocket in exchange for his not applying for workers’ compensation. He claimed that he declined the offer.

A said the statement submitted by the company also questioned whether he was ill, citing the fact that he had taken a trip while on leave. A explained that the trip had been recommended by a doctor and that he had informed the company in advance.

A said, “I couldn’t accept that someone who had personally seen how severely I suffered panic attacks at the company would doubt my illness,” adding that his symptoms worsened sharply after a phone call with Hey Jini.

He said his work-related injury was recognized in January 2020 after a review lasting about a year. He reportedly also released the relevant workers’ compensation insurance decision notice. However, his condition deteriorated to the point that he attempted suicide in April of that year, and he said he continues to receive treatment in the psychiatry department of a university hospital.

A concluded his post by saying, “I didn’t write this to criticize or attack any particular person,” and, “I wrote it to make known the working conditions I experienced firsthand, the workers’ compensation application process, and what I went through during that process.”

However, these are claims made online by former employee A, and the specific facts concerning the company’s response described in the post need to be independently verified.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.