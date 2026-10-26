Ahn Jae-hyun gained 17 kg for a bed scene, but struggles with dieting: “I get spaced out”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Ahn Jae-hyun candidly shared the difficulties he faces while managing his diet.

On the 26th, a video titled “A Freelancer’s Unplanned Trip Home: A Hidden-Gem Restaurant Discovered While Walking Aimlessly” was uploaded to Ahn Jae-hyun’s YouTube channel.

After finishing filming that day, Ahn Jae-hyun walked around Heukseok-dong in Seoul, looking for a restaurant where he could have dinner. He said that he usually orders delivery to eat at home after filming, but decided to eat nearby to avoid traffic on his way home from work.

Ahn Jae-hyun, who said he prefers eating alone, also shared what makes a restaurant a favorite of his. “I’m more comfortable eating alone. To me, a good restaurant is somewhere I can comfortably eat by myself,” he said, adding that he enjoys pork belly when dining out, as he did that day.

The conversation then turned to managing his diet. When the production staff asked whether he usually watches what he eats, Ahn Jae-hyun replied, “I keep dieting, but when I go out, I think, ‘Let’s eat.’” He went on to describe how difficult it is to stick with his diet: “If I keep living like that, I feel like I have no energy. There is one good thing, though: I become less sensitive.”

When the production staff asked whether not eating would instead make him more sensitive, he explained, “No. I get so exhausted that I go, ‘Huh?’ and become dazed.”

That day, Ahn Jae-hyun also talked about the cost of living alone. He said he had dreamed of living on his own since he was young, adding, “When you live alone, everything costs money. It’s really no joke,” and shared the practical difficulties he faces.

Ahn Jae-hyun previously said that he gained weight from 60 kg to 77 kg for filming a drama that included a bed scene.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.