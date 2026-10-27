Lee Hyori reflects amid husband Lee Sang-soon’s illness: “I was all in on yoga and TV; what would they mean without my husband?”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Singer Lee Hyori spoke candidly about her affection for her husband, Lee Sang-soon, and her thoughts on how to preserve their love.

The 18th episode of JTBC’s “Love War,” which aired on the 26th, featured the story of a bodybuilder couple who met through exercise and have been dating for a year and eight months. The show introduced a conflict between the boyfriend, who focuses on working out, and the girlfriend, who helps with his daily life. The cast discussed what it takes to understand each other and keep a relationship going.

That day, Lee Hyori offered heartfelt advice to a boyfriend who held his girlfriend to strict standards. Drawing on her own experience, she stressed that the closer people are, the more important it is to express their feelings honestly and talk things through rather than take each other’s feelings for granted.

Lee Hyori began, “My husband was very ill this time, and we talked a lot. But it turned out there was so much we didn’t know about each other—more than I expected.”

She went on to admit, “I thought, ‘We’re so close, shouldn’t we just know?’ But I realized I would have liked things to be expressed in words and explained.” Her point was that even couples who have been together for a long time should not assume they know each other’s feelings perfectly. The closer people are, the easier it is to expect the other person to understand without being told, but honest conversation and expression are all the more necessary.

Lee Hyori also reflected on her life and spoke about a time when she was absorbed in work and personal goals. “I’m also the goal-oriented type, but if I go all in on yoga and TV work, I can’t see anything else,” she said, explaining that focusing on the things she loves can keep her from paying enough attention to those around her.

She continued, “But then I thought about it. I found myself thinking, ‘If my husband weren’t in my life, what would yoga be worth, and what would TV work mean?’” She explained that even though there were things she treasured, imagining a life without the person she loved made her reconsider what was truly important.

Lee Hyori advised that preserving love sometimes means knowing when to let go, rather than insisting on only the things one likes. She said, “There are things I really love, but I felt I had to give some of them up. To preserve love, I have to hold on to some of the things I love.”

The point was that working hard toward one’s goals is important, but so is not losing sight of the person by one’s side along the way. Lee Hyori’s admission that her husband Lee Sang-soon’s health problems led them to talk a lot and learn new things about each other prompted reflection on the importance of communication and consideration even in long-married relationships.

Lee Hyori married singer Lee Sang-soon in 2013. On August 26, Lee Sang-soon felt unwell during a live radio broadcast and rested at the MBC infirmary. He did not return to the broadcast afterward, and shared an update on his health himself on social media on the 6th of last month.

At the time, he explained, “Following medical staff’s recommendation that I needed to rest because of a nervous-system symptom called ‘reduced vagal nerve function,’ I have had to take a break from radio and am resting.”

After taking about a month off, Lee Sang-soon returned to the show on October 1. In his first broadcast back, he spoke about his health, saying, “I was a little unwell, but I definitely feel better after taking a break,” and, “I haven’t fully recovered, but I wanted to see you all as soon as possible, so I told the production team I wanted to return on the first day of October.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.