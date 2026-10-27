Yoon Nam-no shocked by 40% body fat despite taking Mounjaro: “Obese and severely overweight—the worst”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Sohee] The results of chef Yoon Nam-no’s InBody test have been revealed.

On the 6th, a video was released on the YouTube channel Studio Slam titled “My Pig, Sweat and Tears... The ‘Pig-iet’ Challenge of BTS (a fat man with a protruding belly) (Kim Hye-sun’s jumping machine, mugwort steam sauna) | Yoon Nam-no-po EP. 56 [EN].”

In the video, Yoon Nam-no took on a weight-loss challenge to establish an independent channel. He set a goal of losing 10 kg from his starting weight of 107 kg, and visited the gym run by comedian Kim Hye-sun, where he had an InBody test before beginning his workout in earnest.

The test showed that Yoon Nam-no weighed 106.3 kg. Delighted to see that his weight had gone down a little, he said, “I’ve lost weight. One kilo.” But the InBody results revealed next were not what he expected: his body fat percentage was as high as 39%.

After seeing the results, Yoon Nam-no could not hide his dismay, asking, “Why is my body fat percentage going up so much?” His delight at having lost a little weight lasted only briefly; he looked embarrassed by his higher-than-expected body fat percentage.

Kim Hye-sun, who had been watching, was also surprised. She said, “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen someone over 100 kg.” Yoon Nam-no insisted, “I’ve lost weight, you know,” repeatedly emphasizing that his weight had gone down, which made people laugh.

But Kim Hye-sun’s assessment was unsparing. She said, “Overall, he’s obese. He’s at the very end of the InBody scale. Just think of him as being at the very end. It’s the worst.” She continued, “He’s obese and severely overweight. The good thing is that his muscles are okay. The problem is that his body fat and weight are high.”

After being told that he needed to lose weight, Yoon Nam-no began a high-intensity workout under Kim Hye-sun’s guidance. As the workout continued, he appeared to struggle at times, but he kept training without giving up.

After finishing the workout, he also shared his thoughts. Yoon Nam-no thanked those who had exercised with him, saying, “I’m so grateful that the moms spent time with me.” He added, “As someone who tends to avoid exercise, I still gained a little confidence today.” He seemed to have eased some of his anxiety about exercising and strengthened his resolve to lose weight.

Yoon Nam-no had previously said that he was prescribed the obesity treatment drug Mounjaro to lose weight, but stopped taking it because of side effects.

Last June, Yoon Nam-no spoke about Mounjaro’s side effects on the YouTube channel Bap Eun-young. He said that he had visited the hospital of Park Eun-young’s husband, a plastic surgeon, and added, “I went to get a Mounjaro prescription.”

However, he confessed, “I once ran out during filming of ‘Please Take Care of My Refrigerator.’ I wondered, ‘Why can’t I digest this?’ so I took some digestive medicine and kept eating.” He continued, “I didn’t know that was indigestion. I thought it just made the weight come off,” and said, “It did work. I lost 1 kg.”

Reporter Kim Sohee | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.