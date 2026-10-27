“The top pick, beating out Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Woo-bin”... Who is the “No. 1 most handsome man in person” Kim Ttolttol fell for?

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yoo-na] YouTuber Kim Ttolttol named actor Jung Gun-joo his top pick for the most handsome man in person, revealing his exceptional fan devotion.

On the 26th, YouTuber Kim Ttolttol and brain scientist Dong-Sun Jang appeared as guests on KBS 2TV’s Malja Show, where they showed off their wit.

That day, Jeong Beom-gyun brought up the YouTube series Hong Seok-cheon’s Jewel Box, which Kim Ttolttol appears on with Hong Seok-cheon, and drew him into the conversation. Kim Ttolttol said that after meeting various male actors in person through the series, he is often asked who looks the most handsome in real life.

Kim Ttolttol acknowledged the appeal of several actors, including Byeon Woo-seok, Lee Soo-hyuk and Kim Woo-bin, but said he had another all-time favorite. The actor he picked was none other than Jung Gun-joo.

He also gave a detailed explanation of Jung Gun-joo’s appeal. Kim Ttolttol praised him, saying, “Jung Gun-joo is 187 cm tall, and he works out so hard that he has such a great physique. He also has such a great personality.”

He went on to admit, “I genuinely fell for him and found myself gushing over him without even realizing it,” drawing laughter. Having met many outstandingly handsome actors up close, Kim Ttolttol caught people’s attention by naming Jung Gun-joo the most handsome in person and expressing his particular affection for him.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.