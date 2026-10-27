Gummy beams over a sweet anecdote about husband Jo Jung-suk after her gaunt appearance sparked health concerns

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Singer Gummy, whose recent gaunt appearance prompted health concerns, shared a sweet anecdote about her husband, Jo Jung-suk, and gave an upbeat update on how she is doing.

A video featuring former baseball players Byung-hyun Kim, Seung-hwan Oh, Yoon Suk-min and Yoo Hee-kwan was released on the YouTube channel ‘Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup’ on the 26th.

Gummy joined them that day and enjoyed a lively conversation with the cast.

Gummy, who is from Wando in South Jeolla Province, drew laughter when she said in her hometown dialect, “Did you ever love me?”

She then shared an anecdote about her husband, Jo Jung-suk, replying, “We’re together because I love you,” adding to the sweet mood.

Gummy also showcased her signature, deeply expressive voice and undiminished vocal prowess as she sang her hit songs with Davichi. The cast responded with applause.

Gummy’s cheerful expression that day once again brought to mind the health concerns that had recently surfaced online.

On the 13th, Gummy appeared on SBS Power FM’s ‘Cultwo Show,’ singing ‘I’m Sorry’ live and performing ‘Memory Loss’ a cappella.

Photos released afterward showed her looking seemingly thinner than before, prompting concern among netizens. Gummy made no separate statement about her health.

Gummy married actor Jo Jung-suk in 2018, and they have a daughter together.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.