“They said they’d help with the workers’ compensation claim, then questioned the illness”... Former employee makes allegations about Hey Jini, who has 4.13 million subscribers; documents emerge

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] A former employee who said they had worked at Hey Jini’s company disclosed what they experienced during the workers’ compensation claim process. Hey Jini is a children’s content creator with around 4.13 million subscribers.

The former employee claimed that the company initially said it would help with the workers’ compensation claim, but later submitted a written opinion denying a link between the work and the illness.

Recently, a post appeared on the online community Bobaedream by someone who said they had been diagnosed with panic disorder after working at Hey Jini’s company.

The former employee said they started working for the company in 2017 after being asked to work with it as a creator for its Chinese-language channel, and handled the scriptwriting, translation, dubbing management, video uploads and comment management alone.

The former employee claimed that when they began preparing a workers’ compensation claim, the company initially said it would help with the process, but later submitted a written opinion to the Korea Workers’ Compensation and Welfare Service stating that it would be difficult to recognize a connection between the work and the illness.

They also said the illness was questioned on the basis of a trip taken for treatment.

The post also included photos of documents related to the work injury that the former employee had personally made public.

The “Notice of Decision on Medical Care and Insurance Benefits” lists the date of the accident as December 4, 2018, and shows an approved payment of 426,600 won.

This document was made public to explain the poster’s claims related to the work injury; it does not verify the company’s responsibility or the claims made by either side at the time of the workers’ compensation application.

The former employee said their work injury was recognized in 2020, but their symptoms worsened and they attempted suicide that same year. They said they have continued to receive treatment at a university hospital.

The company’s account differs from the former employee’s claims. In earlier reports, the company was said to have explained that the Chinese-language content work was assigned by mutual agreement, that a comprehensive wage contract was signed, and that the employee could work flexibly, including from home.

The former employee countered that they never worked from home during their employment and that the actual working conditions differed from the company’s account.

The former employee said they wrote the post not to attack any particular person, but to inform others about the working conditions they experienced and the workers’ compensation claim process.

No further comment from Hey Jini’s side on the post has been confirmed.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.