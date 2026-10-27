Kim Jung-nan reportedly listed her ultra-luxury home for a “song”... “Moving to Yeongdeungpo in November”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Actress Kim Jung-nan said that after putting the home where she currently lives on the market, she will move in November.

A video featuring behind-the-scenes footage from Kim Jung-nan’s appearance on MBC variety show “Midnight Horror Story” was released on the 26th on her YouTube channel.

Kim Sook came to see Kim Jung-nan while she was waiting for filming and greeted her warmly, saying, “I missed you. You’ve become a YouTuber.”

The two talked about having a meal together. When Kim Sook asked, “Are you still living in that same house?”, Kim Jung-nan replied, “Anytime,” then said, “I’m moving. To Yeongdeungpo in November.”

When Kim Sook joked, “You’re not moving because of YouTube, are you?”, Kim Jung-nan said no, bringing laughter.

Kim Jung-nan previously drew attention by showing her home on her YouTube channel.

The house had a study and a workout room on the first floor, a bedroom and a dressing room on the third, and large windows.

Back in July, she said, “I’ll be moving in October,” and “I’ve put my current home up for sale at a very low price.” However, she did not say in this video whether the house had actually been sold.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.