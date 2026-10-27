'47-year-old' Han Da-gam welcomes a son six years into her marriage... He's growing up nice and chubby, “Heave-ho!”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Han Da-gam shared a sweet glimpse of her son, whom she welcomed six years after getting married.

On the 27th, Han Da-gam shared a photo of her son on her social media.

The photo shows the baby’s chubby, adorable legs and feet. The baby is shown pressing the buttons on a baby gym toy with his toes, putting some force into it.

Han Da-gam added a heart emoji alongside the caption “Heave-ho!!” as her son energetically pressed the toy, showing her special affection for him.

The previous day, Han Da-gam also drew attention by sharing a photo of a car seat for her son installed in the back seat of a car.

Han Da-gam married a businessman one year her senior in January 2020. Last September, she gave birth to a son at the age of 47 and received many congratulations.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.