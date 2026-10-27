Illit speaks out amid controversy over the 'sexual objectification of female police officers': 'Any attention is something to be grateful for'

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Lim YoonA, a member of the group Illit, directly addressed the outfit controversy surrounding the stage for the group's new song, 'I'll Arrest You.'

On the 26th, Illit (Lim YoonA, Minju, Moka, Wonhee and Iroha) held a showcase at the Blue Square Woori WON Banking Hall in Yongsan District, Seoul, on the 26th to mark the release of its fifth mini album, BREAK EVEN.

At the event, a question was raised about the recent controversy over Illit's stage outfits. Illit first performed its new song, 'I'll Arrest You,' on the 17th, the first day of its encore tour. At the time, the members took to the stage in outfits reminiscent of police uniforms, drawing attention with styling that included figure-hugging tops and short skirts.

However, controversy arose after the performance, as some questioned whether the outfits sexually objectified female police officers.

Lim YoonA shared her thoughts on the attention that poured in after the first performance was unveiled. She said, "When we performed 'I'll Arrest You' for the first time during our encore tour, the attention was so intense that we were really happy and even surprised. I think any attention paid to the stage is something to be grateful for."

She also explained the concept behind the stage. Lim YoonA said, "As you can see in the music video, the stage for 'I'll Arrest You' is based on a black agent concept. We plan to show a variety of styling in our remaining performances, so please continue to show us lots of interest and love then as well."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.