Kim Moo-yul and Yoon Seung-ah Share Their Son’s Daily Life, but Keep His Face Under Wraps

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Yoon Seung-ah shared glimpses of her daily life with her son, while keeping his face completely private, drawing attention.

On the 25th, a video titled “A Day Full of Cuteness” was posted to Yoon Seung-ah’s YouTube channel.

The video showed Yoon Seung-ah’s daily routine, from getting her son ready for daycare to having breakfast together. She chatted warmly with him over their meal and spent quality time talking about his favorite toys and clothes.

His face was carefully concealed, which drew attention. Yoon Seung-ah has never shown his face, in order to protect his privacy. In this video, too, she took great care to keep it from being revealed, either by blurring it or adjusting the camera angles.

Yoon Seung-ah married actor Kim Moo-yul in 2015, and they have a son. The couple owns a four-story building measuring 133 pyeong in Yangyang County, Gangwon Province. The space is reportedly being used as both a second home and a place for guests to stay.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.