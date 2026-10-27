'39-year-old single' Go Eun-ah turns out to be in a relationship: “I want to get pregnant; my boyfriend is so handsome”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Go Eun-ah made headlines after unexpectedly revealing that she has a boyfriend and even talking about her plans to get pregnant.

On the 26th, a video was uploaded to the YouTube channel Banggane titled “Unmarried Go Eun-ah drops a bombshell, saying she’s suddenly going to get pregnant; Mom nearly dies laughing.”

In the video, Mir told his mother, “Go Eun-ah suddenly called me last night and said, ‘I’m being serious—I’m going to get pregnant.’” His mother was taken aback and said, “Does she even have what it takes to raise a child?” Go Eun-ah, who had been out, then came home.

Asked why she had brought up pregnancy out of the blue, Go Eun-ah said, “I’m at that age, you know. I’m afraid I might just get pregnant soon,” and, “Age is one thing, but the baby would be so cute.” Mir then commented again on her boyfriend’s looks: “Blue Frog (Go Eun-ah’s boyfriend) is really handsome. His face might be revealed if the opportunity comes later. It’s under consideration, but he’s really handsome.” Go Eun-ah said, “Blue Frog said he felt really positive about it [the pregnancy]. I thought he didn’t want a child, but he couldn’t say so because I told him I was scared.” She even brought up making a pregnancy vlog already, drawing attention.

Mir hinted that Go Eun-ah’s boyfriend might be revealed, saying, “He might be sitting on the sofa and talking soon.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.