Yang Hong-won's Affair Scandal: A Farce Over 300,000 Won? Accuser Abruptly Changes Story, Saying It Was Because of Psychiatric Medication

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] A, who raised suspicions that rapper Yang Hong-won had an affair, suddenly reversed course.

On the 25th, A opened a new social media account and posted messages that appear to have been exchanged with Yang Hong-won. A wrote, “You were busy, but you wasted your time because of me. I’m taking psychiatric medication, so I guess that made me lose my mind.” The other person, saved under the name “Yang Hong-won,” replied, “Okay. My lawyer will contact you tomorrow. Let’s wrap this up properly.” A also left a comment saying, “I’m truly sorry. What should I do? I’m really sorry.”

Meanwhile, suspicions were also raised that A had made up the affair allegations for a mere 300,000 won.

On the 26th, YouTuber Uhm Tae-woong posted a recording of a phone call with A on his channel. A confessed, “Yang Hong-won performed in Suwon around mid-September, so I went to see him. There was a nice girl, and I persuaded her to go somewhere for a second round. Just the two of us left first.” Uhm pressed A, saying, “To attract attention, you claimed that Yang Hong-won was married but went to a motel with another woman. You don’t know whether they had sex or anything, do you? Wasn’t the reason you did that to get 300,000 won from Yang Hong-won?” A admitted, “That’s right. I needed money urgently.”

A also told Uhm Tae-woong, “I wanted you to teach me a lesson. The opportunity’s here, so I’m going to make the most of it. Could you hit me? I think a smack to the back of the head would be okay. Since I’m kind of a hot potato right now, when it comes to splitting the profits...”

Yang Hong-won claimed that A had blackmailed and threatened him and had also demanded a share of his earnings. But after the video was released, A protested, “I understand you’re in a hurry, but you contacted me first, suddenly cursed at me, and then hung up. If you post an edited version without my consent, how are you any different from other people? You said you’d pay me and asked me to do an interview, so why are you doing this to me?”

A had earlier alleged, on the 23rd, that Yang Hong-won had gone to a motel with another woman.

Both the woman identified as the alleged affair partner and Yang Hong-won’s side explained, “It’s true that they went to a motel together while drunk, but it wasn’t an affair.” They also said they had taken legal action, claiming that A had threatened them while demanding money.

But since Yang Hong-won had held a wedding ceremony with model Won Hyun-joo on the 18th, the affair allegations, raised just five days after the wedding, had a major impact. The two unfollowed each other’s accounts, and further allegations, including drug-related allegations against Yang Hong-won, surfaced.

Yang Hong-won and Won Hyun-joo welcomed a daughter in November 2014.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.