Almost walked off without paying again... Jung Ga-eun left wearing a necklace she hadn’t paid for: “I was so distracted”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Jung Ga-eun had an “eat-and-run” mishap—leaving without paying—when she walked out of a jewelry store wearing a necklace.

A video of Jung Ga-eun shopping at Namdaemun Market appeared on her YouTube channel, “Rollco Unni Ga-eun,” on the 26th.

That day, Jung Ga-eun visited an accessories arcade at Namdaemun Market and browsed various pieces of jewelry. After buying a 140,000-won bracelet, she went to another jewelry store. Before long, a necklace that hadn’t been visible earlier was around her neck, surprising the production crew.

When the production crew asked, “You bought the necklace, right?”, Jung Ga-eun was flustered and said, “Oh my. I walked off with this necklace? What am I going to do? I did it again. I must be crazy. Good heavens, how did this happen?” She had tried on the necklace at the store where she bought the bracelet, then left without taking it off.

In response to comments like, “This happens often,” she laughed awkwardly and said, “I’m not a habitual offender. I was so distracted that I walked off with the necklace without paying.” She had also left a shop without paying after eating tteokbokki while filming a video at Guri Market.

Jung Ga-eun returned to the jewelry store and said, “I realized I’d left wearing the necklace.” The owner replied, “I deliberately didn’t say anything. I wanted to,” and offered to give her the necklace as a gift. Jung Ga-eun declined again, but the owner urged her, “In return, please help promote Namdaemun Market,” then gave her the necklace, making for a heartwarming moment.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.