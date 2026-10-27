‘Divorced singles’ Season 32’s Young-suk and Young-sik split three months after becoming a real-life couple: “After much deliberation, we decided to support each other”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Young-suk and Young-sik from Season 32 of ‘I’m Solo’ have split three months after going public with their relationship.

On the 27th, Young-suk wrote on social media, “Many people have been asking, so I wanted to share this carefully. We have decided to end our relationship as a couple and support each other’s happiness.”

Young-suk added, “Both the time we spent together and our feelings for each other were sincere. I was happy to have met a good person, and I intend to cherish that time as a good memory. I sincerely thank everyone who has looked kindly on us and supported us.”

Young-sik also announced the breakup on social media, saying, “After much deliberation, we decided to support each other on our respective paths. I’m grateful for the time we spent together, and we’ll each continue to do our best in our own lives.”

The two appeared on the divorced singles special of Season 32 of the dating reality show ‘I’m Solo,’ which aired on SBS Plus and ENA last July, and attracted attention after becoming a real-life couple. Young-suk has no children, while Young-sik has a son, and they were in a long-distance relationship, traveling between Seoul and Busan.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.