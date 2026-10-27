'Gummy♥' Jo Jung-suk grows confident about his backside after 'butt-baring' mishap: “I gained lots of fans” ('Master Jang Hang-jun')

[Lee Ga-eun, Sportschosun] Actor Jo Jung-suk brought laughter by revealing that he gained fans after a “butt-baring mishap.”

Jo Jung-suk will appear as a guest on the SBS variety show 'Master Jang Hang-jun,' airing on Thursday the 29th. He will share an unexpected embarrassing memory from a performance of the musical 'Grease.'

Jo begins, “I made a bigger mistake than having an accident in my pants.” He played Roger, the character in 'Grease' known for baring his backside, and reportedly even gives a bold demonstration, saying, “You have to pull them down in one go for impact.” The problem was that during an actual performance, he got so carried away that his pants slipped all the way down to his thighs. Jo recalls the hair-raising moment: “My pants came down to my thighs. My fellow actors were more worried, saying, ‘Oh no,’ than surprised.”

Jo says, “The audience’s reaction was incredibly enthusiastic,” adding, “I gained a lot of fans then,” showing just how confident he is about his backside. Director Jang Hang-jun was pleased by Jo’s enthusiasm as he demonstrated how to bare his backside, and reportedly expressed his desire to cast him, saying, “The more I get to know Jo Jung-suk, the more I want to work with him.”

Jo Jung-suk’s cheeky banter, as he candidly shares even the hair-raising mishap from the stage, can be seen on 'Master Jang Hang-jun.'

Meanwhile, the third episode of SBS’s cinematic talk-variety show 'Master Jang Hang-jun' will air on Thursday the 29th at 10:20 p.m.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.