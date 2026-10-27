Steve Yoo’s Return to South Korea Thwarted Again Despite Appellate Win; Third Lawsuit Also Heads to Supreme Court

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Singer Steve Yoo has been unable to set foot on South Korean soil for 24 years. Although he has won final rulings twice in lawsuits seeking to enter South Korea, he still has not been issued a visa. He also won both the first and second trials in his third lawsuit, but the government’s appeal means the Supreme Court will once again rule on the case.

According to legal sources on the 26th, the Los Angeles (LA) Consul General’s side filed a notice of appeal with the Seoul High Court that day, challenging the appellate ruling in Steve Yoo’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the decision to deny him a visa.

Earlier, the Seoul High Court upheld the first-instance ruling in Steve Yoo’s favor on the 2nd. The court ruled that the government’s refusal to issue a visa was unlawful, saying the disadvantage to Yoo was excessively great compared with the public interest served by denying the visa.

But with the Consul General’s side appealing, Steve Yoo’s return to South Korea has once again become uncertain.

The fraught history between Steve Yoo and the South Korean government goes back fully 24 years.

After debuting in 1997, Steve Yoo cemented his place as the top male solo singer of the 1990s with a string of hits, including “Scissors,” “Nanana” and “Passion.” He was wildly popular for his well-built physique, excellent dancing and wholesome image. But everything changed in 2002, when he left the country for a performance ahead of his scheduled military enlistment and then obtained U.S. citizenship. By giving up his South Korean nationality, he became exempt from the military service he had repeatedly promised on television to fulfill. A fierce backlash followed, and the Ministry of Justice restricted his entry into South Korea.

In 2015, Steve Yoo applied for an overseas Korean visa. After his application was denied, he pursued legal action.

He won his first lawsuit in a final ruling by the Supreme Court of Korea in March 2020. But when the consulate general again refused to issue him a visa, he filed a second lawsuit.

He also won at the Supreme Court of Korea in November 2023, but the outcome remained unchanged. The consulate general again denied him a visa in June 2024, and Steve Yoo filed a third lawsuit in September of that year.

Meanwhile, renewed attention has turned to Steve Yoo’s statement about his feelings, which he released last June. He posted a video on his YouTube channel titled “I’ve Done All I Can. Now I’m Going to Stop,” opening up about how he felt regarding the controversy that had dragged on for years. At the time, Steve Yoo said, “Honestly, coming to South Korea doesn’t mean much to me now,” and added, “I no longer need to devote my time and passion to explaining the reasons, clearing up misunderstandings and defending myself.” He went on to appeal, “If there is anyone who has been hurt because of me, I ask you to please forgive me with a generous heart.”

Ultimately, the controversy over his entry, which has dragged on for 24 years, remains unresolved. Even if the Supreme Court rules in Steve Yoo’s favor this time, that would not automatically lead to a visa being issued or allow him to enter the country immediately.

As Steve Yoo awaits his third Supreme Court ruling, attention is focused on whether he can finally put an end to the long-running controversy over his entry into South Korea.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.