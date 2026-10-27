“I’ll Pay a 30% Premium for JYP Stock”... Japan’s Takeover Bid Ends After Lifting JYP’s Value by Just 14%

They were caught in their own trap.

A Japan-based investment group tried to use the media to push a hostile M&A, but was blocked by JYP Entertainment’s firm response.

On the 26th, Japan-based investment groups The Nexrock and SVCV Co., Ltd. announced that they would acquire 25% to 50% of JYP’s issued shares, targeting a tender offer on November 20.

That would exceed the stake in the 15% range held by JYP Chief Creative Officer (CCO) J.Y. Park and related parties. The two companies are considering an offer price at a 30% premium over the reference share price, and plan to submit a nonbinding letter of intent (LOI) to JYP before the tender offer and hold negotiations for 30 days.

JYP immediately drew a line, saying, “We have not received any proposal related to the acquisition of a stake in our company.”

Acquisitions of control of listed companies and large-scale equity investments generally involve careful procedures, including signing a nondisclosure agreement (NDA), submitting an official LOI and conducting detailed due diligence. But the Japanese companies bypassed communication with JYP and instead first put sensational figures such as “a 30% premium” and “acquiring a 50% stake” before the media. It has also not been confirmed whether they actually have the funds to acquire a stake in JYP at a premium.

The intent behind this kind of media play seems fairly clear.

They are seeking to destabilize the market by exploiting the fact that K-pop agencies tend to have relatively low founder ownership. Indeed, after the news broke, JYP shares closed up 14.38% at 42,150 won in after-hours trading. This raises suspicions of a “pump-and-dump” scheme, in which speculators drive up a share price in advance, entice retail investors to buy, and then pocket the profits.

Even if they are genuinely pursuing an acquisition of JYP, that would still be a problem. JYP is an agency with a large roster of artists at the forefront of K-pop, including Stray Kids, TWICE, ITZY, DAY6, KickFlip, NEXZ and NMIXX. But if a hostile M&A by Japanese capital with no interest in the intrinsic value or long-term vision of the K-pop system were to begin, the efforts of artists and employees could be disparaged, with a risk of negatively affecting JYP’s corporate value.

JYP did not stall with phrases such as “we’re checking” or leave even the slightest opening. Instead, it sent a clear message that “there was no proposal at all,” bringing down the very setup speculative forces had laid to boost the share price. It is an example of risk management that fended off attempts by dubious foreign speculative capital to manipulate the share price and protected the company’s value.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.