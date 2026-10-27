Yoo Min, already 47?... Spotted in Korea with her ‘original innocent beauty’ unchanged after 20 years

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Japanese-born actress Yoo Min (real name Yuko Fueki), who won widespread popularity in Korea for her innocent beauty in the early 2000s, shared an update from Korea for the first time in a while. Her youthful looks, hard to believe at 47, particularly drew attention.

On the 26th, Yoo Min posted a lengthy message on her social media along with a photo from singer Kim Dong-ryul’s concert, which she had attended.

In the photo, Yoo Min retains the elegant, innocent air that is distinctive to her. Her unchanged beauty brought to mind the days in the early 2000s when she appeared in Korean dramas and variety shows and was called the “original innocent beauty,” capturing people’s attention.

Born in 1979 and now 47, Yoo Min showed off a youthful appearance that seemed untouched by time. Though she has since become a mother of one child, her fresh and composed air made seeing her again all the more delightful.

That day, Yoo Min said, “I went to the concert by Kim Dong-ryul, a Korean ballad singer whose show I’d always wanted to attend at least once in my life.” She added, “In Korea, when you think of autumn, it’s ballads after all. It was a truly happy time.”

She also opened up about a loneliness she kept to herself as she recalled her time working in Korea more than 20 years ago. Yoo Min said, “Around 2001, when I was living in Korea, music videos were made on a grand scale, like movies.” She confided, “Even on lonely, desolate days, I found comfort watching all kinds of music videos, and I also studied Korean.”

Mentioning Kim Dong-ryul’s “Should I Say I Love You Again,” she revealed her particular fondness for him, saying, “I really loved the music video. Kim Dong-ryul is someone who can create songs that resonate with the memories in someone’s life. He has so many great songs.” She added, “It was just a few days ago, but the feeling still lingers. It became an unforgettable, precious autumn.”

Yoo Min first made a name for herself on Korean television through the 2001 MBC drama “Our House.” At the time, it was unusual for a Japanese actor to enter Korean drama, and she drew attention for her fluent Korean and innocent looks.

She later appeared in various dramas, including “All In,” “Glass Shoes” and “Life Is Beautiful,” and earned widespread affection for her appearances on popular variety shows such as “Kang Ho-dong’s Match Made in Heaven” and “X-Man.”

With her exotic yet elegant looks and shy smile, she established herself as one of the quintessential innocent beauties of the 2000s.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.