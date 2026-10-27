Lee Kye-in Falls Victim to Egg Theft at His 450-Pyeong Country Home: “A Professional Thief Got Me” (“Radio Star”)

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Lee Kye-in shares how the eggs at his country home mysteriously disappeared.

The episode of MBC’s “Radio Star,” airing on the 28th, is a special titled “I’m Going to Be a Wild Man~,” featuring Lee Kye-in, Yoon Taek, Yuk Joong-wan and Kim Min. Planned by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, Byeon Da-hee and Yang In-hye, the show brings together four people who have each navigated a rough world in their own way to share distinctive life stories and unpredictable banter.

Lee Kye-in recalls how, despite usually playing heinous criminals on “Chief Detective,” he unexpectedly landed the role of Grand Prince Yangnyeong, a royal in a historical drama. He says it was surprising in itself that he was cast as royalty, given that the public had come to associate him with an intense criminal image.

Lee Kye-in describes how he could hardly believe it himself when he was first offered the role. Although he felt the pressure of having to play someone completely different from the characters he usually portrayed, he says the extraordinary faith shown in him by producer Pyo Jae-sun, who was directing the drama, gave him the impetus to take on the new challenge.

He also reveals the reaction within the broadcaster to the unconventional casting. Lee Kye-in vividly recalls that even the network president opposed his casting. He goes on to explain how he was nevertheless able to portray a Grand Prince Yangnyeong who broke with the conventions of historical dramas, and how he developed his own approach to acting, captivating the audience.

Lee Kye-in’s eventful life story does not end there. He shares the absurd tale of how, back when a curfew was in effect, he was stopped by police for violating it while on his way home and even faced a summary trial. He says an unexpected misunderstanding arose as he explained who he was, and the unfair situation quickly spiraled out of control.

Recalling the incident, Lee Kye-in says he was so upset by the absurd situation he faced because of his name that he seriously considered changing it. What misunderstanding led him to contemplate changing his name? The full story of an incident he will never forget has viewers curious.

Lee Kye-in also recounts a hair-raising experience from filming a historical drama, when he was left alone at a folk village and had to make a life-or-death escape in the middle of the night. He recalls briefly dozing off after his scenes were finished, then waking to find the entire crew had packed up and no one was left.

Reenacting how he struggled alone to get out of the dark folk village, Lee Kye-in describes the tense moments. He says he encountered an unexpected crisis while trying to escape in his hanbok. He also adds the unbelievable ending—that even a security guard at the folk village fainted at his disheveled appearance—leaving the studio buzzing.

Another hardship of his life in a country home spanning 450 pyeong in Namyangju is also revealed. He had dreamed of a peaceful life surrounded by nature, but says he recently fell victim to an unexpected professional thief. Recalling how the eggs he had carefully collected vanished without a trace, Lee Kye-in shares his frustration.

He says he had even installed CCTV cameras around the house and checked the recorded footage to identify the culprit. But the scene captured on camera was so astonishing that it made him doubt his own eyes. The culprit who turned Lee Kye-in’s country life upside down, and the unexpected method of theft, are sure to pique viewers’ curiosity.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.