“Aiching, I wondered if this would work”... Rave praise for mastering challenging choreography in under 20 hours

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Dancer and choreographer KID GLYDE lavished praise on the exceptional dancing skills of Aiching and Siri, members of the group A2O LITE. He also surprised viewers by revealing that they had spent less than 20 hours in actual training to learn the demanding choreography.

On the 26th, KID GLYDE and his wife, dancer Mari, appeared on broadcaster Lee Ji-hye’s YouTube channel and discussed how A2O LITE’s choreography was created and the members’ dancing skills.

Lee Ji-hye congratulated KID GLYDE, who has been drawing attention amid A2O LITE’s recent popularity. He said he was surprised by the sudden attention and that he had recently been inundated with inquiries about choreography work.

KID GLYDE drew attention by sharing behind-the-scenes details about creating choreography for A2O LITE. Asked how long it takes to create choreography, he said, “When I make the very first draft, it really comes together in 10 or 15 minutes.” He explained that he brings the images that come to mind to life through movement, then revises them.

But the process of completing the choreography was different. KID GLYDE explained, “The problem is that the follow-up work takes a long time. I have to figure out how to teach the details, organize them by counts, and revise them into an image suited to idols.”

What drew the most attention was the agency’s bold request. KID GLYDE said, “Agencies often receive choreography at a lower difficulty level,” adding, “But for the first time, they told me to make it more difficult. So I really pushed it almost as far as I could.”

He added, “I was really worried. I thought, ‘Will this work?’ and ‘Is it really okay to do it like this?’” He revealed that he created the choreography without having met the members in person at the time.

But Aiching and Siri showed skills that exceeded KID GLYDE’s expectations. He said, “What’s really remarkable about Aiching is that her actual training time was probably less than 20 hours,” adding, “I didn’t count, but it would have been less than 20 hours.”

He explained, “They were extremely busy even before their debut, and we had to coordinate the schedules of five people: three trainers, Aiching and Siri. They needed to debut quickly, so we met and practiced whenever we could.”

When Lee Ji-hye marveled, “To get that to such a satisfying level in just 20 hours, wouldn’t you need to have some basic talent?”, KID GLYDE replied, “I think Siri and Aiching are both very talented.” He added, “They have natural talent, and they started dancing so young,” praising the two members’ innate ability and the experience they had built up since childhood.

KID GLYDE also offered advice to children who dream of becoming idols. Asked how to tell whether a child has a talent for dancing, he said, “At that age, what I focus on most isn’t whether they dance well, but what kind of natural flair they have.” He emphasized that innate flair and expressiveness matter more than technical polish, adding, “You just get better at the moves if you keep practicing.”

KID GLYDE is a dancer who made a name for himself with his original performances and outstanding choreography. He continues to dance alongside his wife, Mari, and has recently returned to the spotlight for his choreography work with A2O LITE.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.