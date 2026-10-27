Seo Hyun-jin, a Firm Believer in the “Eight-constitution” Diet, Reveals Her Regimen: “Rice, Seafood and Greens—That’s It” (“Whenever Possible”)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Seo Hyun-jin revealed her personal approach to managing her diet.

The episode of SBS’s “Whenever Possible,” airing on the 27th, will show “Two You” MCs Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok visiting Seoul’s Nowon District with Seo Hyun-jin and Lee Chun-hee.

Seo Hyun-jin draws attention that day by revealing her unique self-care routine. “I follow an eight-constitution diet. It suits me really well,” she says, sharing how deeply she has embraced it. Eight-constitution medicine is a traditional Korean medicine system that classifies people’s constitutions into eight types. “They told me to eat temple food. It’s just rice, seafood and seasoned greens,” Seo says, surprising everyone with her strict diet. She then asks, “How about a Korean set meal for lunch today, too?” and even starts promoting her diet, sending Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok and Lee Chun-hee into fits of laughter.

Interest is also building as Seo Hyun-jin bonds over their shared fandom with the person they visit, who declares themself a huge Yoo Jae-suk fan. Yoo, who had been notably weak in the actual game despite being a “practice Messi,” unexpectedly goes on to put in a stellar performance, bringing the visitor and Seo together in praise of him. Seo’s eyes light up at Yoo’s increasingly impressive play, and she eventually gives him thunderous, cheer-squad-level applause at every challenge, saying, “You’re so cool.” She continues with flattering remarks: “You really seem like an athlete, sir. Seeing you play in person, you’re so cool.” Even the visitor, a huge Yoo Jae-suk fan, chimes in: “Yoo Jae-suk and Dr. Oh Eun-young should be designated national treasures,” leaving Yoo at a loss for words. In the end, Yoo, his face bright red, waves his hands in denial and says, “If my family heard this, they’d say that’s absolutely not true,” prompting laughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.