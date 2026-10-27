'Injection Auntie' in 'Park Na-rae Allegations' Posts Ominous Message After Suffering Head Laceration Up to About 10 cm Long: 'I Have Nothing to Fear'

(Left) Injection Auntie's social media/(Right) Yonhap

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Lee, known as the so-called 'injection auntie' and suspected of performing illegal medical procedures on celebrities including broadcaster Park Na-rae, revealed that she had been hospitalized after suffering a head injury that left a gash up to about 10 cm long. She has drawn particular attention by saying she cannot see out of her right eye and leaving the ominous message, “Stay alert.”

On the 26th, Lee posted a lengthy message on her social media along with a video filmed in her hospital room. The video showed her lying in a hospital bed. A large bandage on her head suggested she had suffered a serious injury.

“I thought I could hold on and be okay, but in the end my body sent a warning first,” Lee said, describing what happened. “When I came to, my head had a gash 8–10 cm long, and the floor was soaked with blood.”

She continued, “I guess it’s time to stop pretending I’m okay and pushing through,” adding, “Now, rather than a life of just enduring, I want to live a life where I protect myself.”

She drew attention by adding the hashtags “#StayAlert,” “#NothingScaresMe,” and “#CantSeeOutOfMyRightEye” at the end of her post. Although she also claimed she could not see out of her right eye, the specific circumstances of the injury and her current health condition have not been disclosed.

Lee's posts have attracted even more attention because she has left several other ominous messages since being questioned by police.

After being questioned by police for about nine hours last February in connection with allegations of illegal medical procedures, Lee posted a photo of the Seoul Gangnam Police Station building along with a message to the effect that it was now other people's turn. At the time, she drew attention by mentioning a particular man in a message that seemed to hint at further revelations.

Last May, after the case came to light, she also posted a message to the effect that someone had asked her to delete all of her KakaoTalk conversations. She then caused a stir with a response that questioned whether she would really have deleted all the conversations.

Now, about five months later, she has once again posted the message “Stay alert,” this time while reporting a head injury and vision problems. It has not been confirmed whether the message was directed at a particular person.

Lee is suspected of engaging in illegal medical activities, including administering IV drips to celebrities such as Park Na-rae and prescribing antidepressants at officetels and in vehicles without a South Korean medical license. Police have been investigating her on suspicion of violating the Medical Service Act, the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act, and the Narcotics Control Act, among other laws.

Late last year, police searched Lee's residence and other locations and barred her from leaving the country. They summoned her for questioning in February.

The investigation subsequently expanded across the entertainment industry. Park Na-rae was questioned by police last May on suspicion of violating the Medical Service Act, among other allegations. In June, broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo and SHINee's Onew appeared before police, followed in July by SHINee's Key and YouTuber Short-Mouthed Haetnim, among others.

Key and Short-Mouthed Haetnim were questioned as suspects in particular. Police reportedly sought to determine whether they had received the procedures despite knowing Lee was not a medical professional. The two had previously explained that they believed Lee was a medical professional.

Last August, police reportedly consolidated the cases involving Park Na-rae, Key, and Short-Mouthed Haetnim and were investigating them together. However, it has not yet been officially confirmed whether Lee's case has been referred to prosecutors or what the final investigation results are.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.