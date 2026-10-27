Lee Hyori, ‘childless for 13 years,’ reaches a realization after Lee Sang-soon’s health problems: ‘My life is meaningless without my husband’ (‘Love War’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Lee Hyori spoke about her husband, Lee Sang-soon, who recently suspended his activities due to neurological symptoms, revealing the deep bond they share as a couple.

Episode 18 of the JTBC dating reality show ‘Love War’ (directed by Kwon Hae-bom and Park Eun-young), which aired on Monday the 26th, featured a ‘muscle couple’ who spend half the year preparing for bodybuilding competitions. The boyfriend, with six years of bodybuilding experience, and his girlfriend, with two years of experience, grew closer through their shared love of exercise, but clashed while preparing for competitions.

The boyfriend couldn’t understand why his girlfriend was more serious about browsing snacks than training. Even while trying to lose weight, she would visit up to 15 supermarkets and convenience stores in a day to look at snacks, and often failed to meet her exercise goals because she found them too difficult. The boyfriend vented his frustration, saying, “I don’t understand why she’s so halfhearted about preparing for competitions.”

But the situation was turned on its head when footage from the girlfriend’s side was shown. Even as she prepared for competitions, she took on all the housework, including laundry, washing dishes and cleaning, and worked at her boyfriend’s gym without receiving a salary. While she stayed up late without a break boiling chicken for him to eat, her boyfriend would come home, lie on the bed and not lift a finger, angering viewers. He even showed a complete lack of empathy toward his girlfriend, who struggled to lose weight because of polycystic ovary syndrome, telling her, “Being sick is one thing; the competition is another,” sending viewers’ anger soaring.

The girlfriend said, “When my condition starts to fall apart before a competition, even if I’ve been feeling fine, sometimes I think, ‘What am I doing right now?’” Seo Jang-hoon delivered a blunt reality check, saying, “A boyfriend should care more about his girlfriend’s condition than her placing. The two of them seem less like a couple and more like a coach and an athlete.”

Lee Hyori offered heartfelt advice drawn from her own experience, telling the boyfriend, who puts exercise first in everything, that he needs to change if he wants to preserve their love. She said, “This time, when my husband was a little unwell, we talked a lot. There was so much we didn’t know about each other—more than I expected. We were so close that I thought we’d naturally know, but it turned out there were so many things I wished we had expressed and explained to each other.”

She continued, “I’m also goal-oriented, like Hyun-min. When I throw myself into yoga and broadcasting, I can’t see anything else. But if my husband weren’t in my life, what would yoga and broadcasting be worth? They’d mean nothing at all. I have things I love, but I should let some of them go.” She said she had come to this realization.

Lee Hyori married singer Lee Sang-soon in 2013, and they have no children.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.