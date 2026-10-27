Lee Seo-jin wears a luxury watch while washing dishes and hiking: “I don’t want one if it’s just going to sit at home”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Seo-jin said he wears expensive luxury watches even while washing dishes and hiking, revealing a preference for practicality over collecting watches.

On the 23rd, the YouTube channel GQ KOREA posted a video titled “Lee Seo-jin’s connection with BVLGARI began with washing dishes—and look how far we’ve come. Real Talk TIME with four men brought together by their love of watches.” In the video, Lee Seo-jin, Lee Yong-ju, Yang Tae-oh, and Pennywatch talked about watches.

Asked about the first watch he ever had, Lee Seo-jin recalled, “I think I had something like a Mickey Mouse watch in elementary school.” He added, “A lot of people probably think of Casio digital watches as the first watches of our generation in middle school. When I became an adult, I remember my parents giving me a Cartier watch as a gift.”

Lee Seo-jin explained, “The watch I bought with my own money was a BVLGARI. I sold my Cartier and put in some of my own money to buy it. BVLGARI was really popular around the 2000s, and the one I bought then was a BVLGARI dive watch. I don’t have it anymore.”

He said, “If I don’t need something, I think it’s better to get rid of it right away. I’m not the type who’s interested in keeping something for a long time and thinking about its value. Once I stop wearing something, I figure I won’t wear it again for the rest of my life. I don’t think I’ll go back to it later.”

He also said that he used to like big, rugged watches, but as he got older, his taste shifted to lightweight, comfortable ones. Asked whether he had a style he aspired to, he replied firmly, “I don’t aspire to anything.”

He continued, “There is an acting style I like. I like George Clooney’s natural acting style,” adding, “As for style, I really like casual clothes. I don’t really like dressing up.”

Lee Seo-jin said, “I only look at watches that are very casual, too. Even if someone says they’ll occasionally give me something like a collector’s item as a gift, I say I don’t need it. I wouldn’t have any occasion to wear it anyway.”

He explained, “If it’s just going to sit at home, I don’t particularly want it. I just wear a watch without worrying whether it gets scratched or water gets into it. On cooking shows, I wear one while washing dishes and dunking it in water. I like showing that; I’m not the type to take special care of my watches.”

He said he wasn’t interested in the smartwatches popular these days. “I’ve never worn one or bought one. I guess it’s because I’ve never been so busy with work. People who wear smartwatches have lots of things they need to check urgently, but I’ve never been in that situation,” he said, drawing laughter.

He added, “I even wear a BVLGARI Aluminium watch when I exercise and go hiking. I have no desire to wear a smartwatch. The Aluminium is lightweight for hiking.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.