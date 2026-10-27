‘Married for the third time, now living in the U.S.’ Jung-sook of season 22 sent only her husband Sang-cheol to Korea: ‘I have to save on airfare to attend Solbi’s wedding’

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Jung-sook of season 22 of ‘I’m Solo’ shared an update.

On the 27th, Jung-sook posted a video on her social media with the caption, ‘A gift from Heukgu.’

In the video, Jung-sook opened a wedding anniversary gift box from Sang-cheol of season 10, saying, ‘The box is quite big.’ Inside was a pretty pair of shoes. Smiling, Jung-sook also held up the bouquet Sang-cheol had sent and said, ‘There are flowers, too.’

One netizen asked Jung-sook in a comment, ‘Why didn’t you come to Korea together?’ Sang-cheol has been spending time in Korea by himself, recently enjoying a trip to Jeju with acquaintances. Jung-sook drew attention with her reply: ‘I’m planning to go to Solbi’s wedding next April. I have to save on airfare.’

Jung-sook and Sang-cheol previously appeared on Solbi’s YouTube channel, and Solbi sang a congratulatory song at their wedding.

Jung-sook is a lawyer and appeared on the season 22 divorced singles special of ‘I’m Solo,’ which airs on SBS Plus and ENA. She has been divorced twice and has no children. Sang-cheol is a businessman living in the United States who appeared on the season 10 divorced singles special and has two children after his divorce. Although they were on different seasons, they kept seeing each other and eventually became a couple, marrying last year. Jung-sook moved to the United States and began married life in Denver, Colorado.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.