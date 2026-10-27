Bid Announced to Secure Stake Far Exceeding Park Jin-young’s 15%... JYP Draws Line, but Governance Changes Draw Attention

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] JYP Entertainment, founded by Park Jin-young, has found itself at the center of unexpected takeover speculation after a Japanese-affiliated investment group announced plans to acquire a stake in the company. The group said it aims to secure up to 50% of the shares, while JYP said it has not even received an acquisition proposal and distanced itself from the plan.

JYP Entertainment issued an official statement late on the night of the 26th, saying, “We have not received a proposal regarding the acquisition of a stake in our company in connection with the matter reported today.”

Earlier, The NexRoc (NEXROC) Group, which describes itself as a Japanese-affiliated investment group, and its affiliate SVCV announced plans to acquire a stake in JYP Entertainment.

In a press release distributed the previous day, they said they planned to launch a tender offer for JYP Entertainment shares as early as this coming November. Their acquisition target amounts to 25–50% of the company’s total issued shares.

In particular, the maximum acquisition target of 50% is far higher than the approximately 15% stake reportedly held by JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin-young. The plan drew attention because securing the stake as proposed could bring substantial changes to the company’s governance structure.

The tender offer price also drew attention. They proposed buying shares at a price carrying a 30% premium over the reference share price. However, specific terms, including how the reference price will be calculated and the final purchase price, have yet to be determined.

News of the plan sent JYP Entertainment’s share price swinging sharply. In after-hours trading on the Korea Exchange (KRX), it briefly surged to 44,000 won before closing at 42,150 won, up 14.38% from the closing price.

However, JYP Entertainment, the company named as the acquisition target, has officially denied receiving any related proposal, raising questions about whether the acquisition plan can be carried out.

Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment, founded by Park Jin-young, is one of South Korea’s leading entertainment agencies and is home to numerous K-pop artists, including 2PM, TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY and NMIXX.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.