Lee Seung-gi’s Solo Concert in 13 Years Sold Out in 3 Minutes—But It Turns Out Seating Was Cut by at Least 10%

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Singer and actor Lee Seung-gi set a dazzling record with a “three-minute sellout” at his first solo concert in 13 years, but it has emerged that the venue’s seating was actually reduced by at least 10%. Despite his popularity being so strong that tickets disappeared in an instant, the fact that the number of seats actually available for sale was reduced has prompted interest in the reasons behind the decision.

Lee Seung-gi held his solo concert, “2026 Lee Seung-gi Concert: Giseungjeon: Rock,” at Blue Square Woori WON Banking Hall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, from the 23rd to the 25th.

The concert drew attention as Lee Seung-gi’s first full-fledged solo concert in about 13 years, since 2013. In particular, the performances on the 24th and 25th, tickets for which went on sale in June, sold out in just three minutes, earning praise as proof that his ticket-selling power remains undiminished.

In response, the concert organizer added a performance on the 23rd, bringing the event to a total of three days.

What draws attention, however, is the actual seating capacity of the venue.

According to a report by Sports Kyunghyang on the 27th, the concert organizer said it had set up at least 10% fewer chairs for this concert than the official seating capacity. Although the event touted a record of selling out every seat in three minutes, the venue in fact had at least 10% fewer seats than its capacity would allow. Seating capacity is also closely related to how quickly tickets sell out. Even when demand is the same, a sellout record is that much easier to achieve when fewer seats are available for sale.

Separate from the “three-minute sellout” record, how many tickets were actually sold and what the seating capacity was when ticket sales first opened are also points of interest. In fact, after the stage setup was finalized in September, the official ticketing site announced that additional seats for some of the existing performances would go on sale.

Meanwhile, at the concert, Lee Seung-gi performed signature songs including “Words I Couldn’t Say,” “Delete,” “Turn Back” and “Don’t Forget, Remember, Don’t Be Late,” connecting with the audience as a singer for the first time in a while. After the show, he thanked his fans, saying, “There are moments in life when you get tired and things become difficult. At times like that, just having someone by my side can be a great source of strength.”

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.