[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Former baseball player turned TV personality Kim Byung-hyun is taking on the challenge of expanding globally by supplying 30,000 sausages and pork knuckles to a world-renowned beer festival.

Lee Bong-won and Kim Byung-hyun appear on SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny” (hereafter “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2”), airing on the 27th.

After recently suffering 11 business failures, Kim Byung-hyun received a huge offer from Germany. He is set to be the sole supplier of 30,000 sausages and pork knuckles to “Oktoberfest Seoul,” a world-renowned beer festival being held in Korea for the first time. To prepare flawlessly for the largest volume ever, Kim even visited the factory. He showed exceptional enthusiasm as he carefully checked everything from the taste and texture of the finished sausages to the condition of the pork knuckles. “The company’s survival is at stake,” he said, expressing his grim resolve and raising curiosity about whether he can use this opportunity to realize his dream of expanding globally.

Kim then asked Lee Bong-won, whom he befriended through “Mangjo Club,” for help developing a special menu to serve at the festival. At their previous meeting, the two teamed up as “Jensen Bong–Byung Jae-yong” and presented a fusion dish combining sausages with Chinese cuisine. Lee, who rushed over at a moment’s notice, also expressed his hopes for expanding globally. But the menu must first pass the judging process to be selected. The tension mounted as the judges included a chef with experience at a Michelin three-star restaurant and a German chef based locally who had previously served as head chef at FC Basel. The venue was reportedly filled with tension as the chefs scrutinized and evaluated the dishes. Viewers are keen to find out whether the dish on which “Chinese cuisine master” Lee Bong-won has staked his pride can win over the palates of world-renowned chefs.

Meanwhile, a special guest personally recruited by Kim Byung-hyun appeared at “Oktoberfest Seoul,” which had finally opened, surprising everyone. The top-tier guests Kim invited reportedly heated up the venue by staging a surprise event in front of an audience of thousands to promote the festival. Who are the surprise guests Kim brought in? Kim, who has seized an opportunity to expand globally, and his steadfast supporter Lee Bong-won7 take on “Oktoberfest Seoul” in an episode of SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2,” airing Tuesday the 27th at 10:40 p.m.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.