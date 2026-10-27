Canceled, revived on Netflix and even a Blue Dragon award winner, but now ending for good... Kim Sook: “I hope we get to reunite and laugh again”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] As the Netflix variety show “Screwballs” brings to a close a five-year journey that began with its predecessor, KBS 2TV’s “Beat Coin,” Kim Sook shared her wistful thoughts on the show’s end.

On the 25th, Kim Sook posted photos from the set capturing memories with the “Screwballs” cast on her social media, along with a message. “I have so many photos from every episode. Over these five years, the five of us have become like family, and now it feels strange if we don’t see each other,” she said, expressing her affection for the cast.

She continued, “There are still episodes left, so please stay with us until the end. I also have lots of unreleased photos, so I’ll greet you again on the final day,” adding, “I hope the day comes when we can get together again as this same group and laugh. Thank you, ‘Screwballs.’” She held out hope for a reunion.

Earlier, Studio++ (Studio++)—the production company behind “Screwballs”—announced on its official account that the show would end after the 16th episode of its currently airing sixth season.

“If you count the ties from a past life, this is a program we’ve been together on for no less than five years,” the production company said. “With such a distinctive story and relationships built up over time, both the cast and crew wrapped the final shoot with deep regret.”

It added, “In this day and age, when long-running variety shows are hard to come by, ‘Screwballs’ made it this far thanks to all the fans who have always given us their unwavering love,” expressing its gratitude to viewers.

“Screwballs” is a variety show in which five zany siblings—Kim Sook, Hong Jin-kyung, Jo Se-ho, Joo Woo-jae and Jang Woo-young—take on new missions each week, including games, makeovers, punishment trips and mukbangs.

The program began with “Beat Coin,” which aired on KBS 2TV from 2022 to 2024. “Beat Coin” ended in 2024 due to low ratings, but fans called for the show to continue and its cast to reunite, including through truck protests. Park In-seok and the five cast members later reunited in February 2025 for Netflix’s “Screwballs,” continuing their bond.

The revived “Screwballs” showed its staying power by appearing on Netflix’s “Today’s Top 10 Series in Korea.” At the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held last July, “Doraiver Season 4: The Rival” was nominated in three categories, including Best Program in the Variety category. Kim Sook won Best Female Entertainer, while Joo Woo-jae won the Excellence Award for Male Entertainer, bringing the show’s total to two wins. The achievement was all the more meaningful because the program had restarted after ending once before.

Even as Jo Se-ho successively left other regular variety shows following allegations related to his private life, “Screwballs” kept its five-member lineup intact. But with the show ending, Jo Se-ho will also lose the only regular variety show he had left.

After parting ways once at KBS, the five started anew on Netflix; with this ending, their five-year journey together will come to a close. Fans who followed the cast’s chemistry across both shows have been expressing their disappointment.

The final episode of “Screwballs,” featuring the last journey of Kim Sook, Hong Jin-kyung, Jo Se-ho, Joo Woo-jae and Jang Woo-young, will be released on November 21.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.