Jeong Jong-chul: How he sold his 70-pyeong home in Ilsan and became a ‘Gangnam building owner’ with a 4.5 billion won property... “My wife said she’d divorce me”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The story has emerged of comedian Jeong Jong-chul moving from Ilsan, Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province, to Gangnam, Seoul, after his wife strongly urged him to do so.

On the 26th, Kim Gu-ra, actor Lee Kye-in and real estate experts appeared on the YouTube channel ‘Kim Gu-ra Economic Research Institute’ to discuss the real estate market. As they talked about celebrities who had lived in Siksa-dong, Ilsan, an anecdote about Jeong Jong-chul’s move came up.

That day, Lee Kye-in recalled appearing with Jeong Jong-chul on a KBS variety show in the past. He said, “Jeong Jong-chul told me he had a home of 70-something pyeong in the Xi apartment complex in Siksa-dong,” adding that Jeong’s suggestion had sparked his interest in the area.

Lee Kye-in, who is especially fond of fishing, said he was swayed when Jeong Jong-chul told him there was a fishing spot near the apartment. Lee explained, “Jeong Jong-chul said we should go fishing together and insisted that I move in. Thinking about a life where I could stop by the fishing spot, go home, and then come back to fish again sounded appealing.”

But Jeong Jong-chul, who had encouraged him to move there, did not stay long himself. Kim Gu-ra said, “Jong-chul makes decisions quickly. He’d been there just one year when he said, ‘This isn’t it,’ and sold it and moved out right away.” Lee Kye-in expressed his disappointment: “If he was going to do that, he should’ve told me. Shouldn’t he have said we should leave together?”

The decisive reason Jeong Jong-chul left Ilsan also came to light. Lee Kye-in recounted, “I asked why he was leaving, and he said his wife had told him she’d divorce him and that they should move to Seoul,” prompting laughter.

In other words, Jeong Jong-chul’s wife strongly urged him to move to Seoul rather than continue living in Ilsan. According to Lee Kye-in, the couple later agreed to find even a small home in Gangnam and moved to Seoul.

Kim Gu-ra said, “That’s why he ended up doing well after moving to Seocho-dong or Bangbae-dong,” adding, “It made me think that you really do have to listen to women.”

Lee Kye-in then said, “Honestly, I was tempted by what Jeong Jong-chul told me. Now that I think of Okdongja, I suddenly feel my temper flare,” but added, “He didn’t scam me,” drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Jeong Jong-chul worked as a comedian and gained great popularity with his ‘Okdongja’ character. He is married to Hwang Gyu-rim, and they have one son and two daughters.

It made headlines when it became known that Jeong Jong-chul had joined the ranks of Gangnam building owners by purchasing a building in Jamwon-dong, Seocho-gu, Seoul, for 4.5 billion won last year under a corporate name. The building sits on about 54 pyeong of land, has a total floor area of about 143 pyeong, and has five above-ground floors. The maximum amount of the secured claim listed in the property register at the time was 3.96 billion won, suggesting he borrowed about 3.3 billion won to buy it.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.