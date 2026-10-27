Shoo Is in Her Fourth Year of Living Apart from Lim Hyosung... Moved by Gifts from Her Grown-Up Three Children: “I’ll Do Better”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Shoo, formerly of S.E.S., was deeply moved on her birthday after receiving gifts and letters prepared by her three children.

On the 26th, Shoo shared a video with the message, “Kids, you’ve grown so much. I’ll do better. I love you.”

The video showed Shoo receiving birthday gifts from her son, Lim Yoo, and her twin daughters, Im Rahui and Im Rayul.

The three children said they had gone to a pop-up store themselves the day before their mother’s birthday to prepare the gifts. Shoo could not hide her joy at learning that they had chosen the gifts themselves for her.

The children’s thoughtfulness also caught people’s attention: knowing their mother was about to go on a business trip and might get motion sickness, they even packed candy for her. Shoo thanked them, saying, “They even packed candy in case I got motion sickness on my business trip.” She then read the densely written letter and beamed, saying, “You wrote this so thoughtfully.”

The three children also gave her four-cut photo strips they had taken themselves and cash. Shoo was touched, saying, “The little rascal’s all grown up and even gives me spending money.”

Shoo married former basketball player Lim Hyosung in 2010, and they have one son and two daughters. After stepping away from activities amid a gambling controversy, she launched her own YouTube channel last year and is also working as a businesswoman.

Last July, she appeared on MBN’s “Dongchimi” and revealed that she was in her fourth year of living apart from her husband and that they were living as a weekend couple.

At the time, Shoo said, “We’re both very comfortable with how things are now. It’s very hard when we’re together,” and opened up further: “My husband tends to nag, so I had a lot of pent-up feelings.”

She continued, “I never wanted the kids to see their mom and dad fighting. I wanted them to see us as a couple who were like friends,” adding, “We decided to fulfill our roles as parents properly, but otherwise not interfere in each other’s private lives.”

She added, “The words marriage, divorce, and separation may sound heavy, but we take them in stride. I’m a fan of Kim Nam-gil, and since I only see my husband occasionally, from behind he looks like Kim Nam-gil, which makes him seem handsome.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.