Shin Hyun-joon’s “perfect-match skin tone” has even his wife in stitches... “The only Korean who brings foundation back from South America”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Shin Hyun-joon is enjoying a second heyday in South America, and his latest update—showing how taken he is with the local makeup—has caught people’s attention.

On the 26th, Shin Hyun-joon’s wife, Kim Kyung-mi, posted several photos on her social media with the caption, “He’s thrilled, saying the makeup in Ecuador is a perfect match for his skin tone. The only Korean who brings foundation back from South America.”

The photos show Shin Hyun-joon getting his makeup done in Ecuador. Wearing a brown suit, he sits in a chair with his eyes closed, entrusting himself to the makeup artist’s hands.

In another photo, Shin Hyun-joon, with his makeup finished, has changed into a pink suit and poses warmly with a local representative. His beaming smile conveys how relaxed he is as he enjoys his schedule in South America.

The phrase his wife shared—“The only Korean who brings foundation back from South America”—is especially amusing. Shin Hyun-joon’s unusual experience of finding and being pleased with cosmetics that perfectly match his skin tone in Ecuador rather than at home has caught people’s attention.

There is a special reason for Shin Hyun-joon’s love of South America: the SBS drama Stairway to Heaven, which aired in 2003, remains explosively popular there even 23 years later.

Shin Hyun-joon, who played Han Tae-hwa in the drama, left a strong impression on viewers with his unwavering love for the female lead, Han Jeong-seo (Choi Ji-woo). The series has remained popular since it was introduced to Latin America with a Spanish dub in 2006, and has recently drawn renewed attention through local broadcasts and streaming platforms.

Indeed, on the 18th (local time), Shin Hyun-joon attended the Asian cultural festival Budokan Guayaquil 2026 in Guayaquil, Ecuador, where he met more than 3,000 local fans.

Fans flocked to the airport to see Shin Hyun-joon, while people of all ages, from teenagers to those in their 60s, gathered at the event venue. Some fans even shed tears at the moving experience of meeting Han Tae-hwa from the drama in person for the first time in more than 20 years.

Shin Hyun-joon, who previously held a fan meeting in Peru and received a warm welcome, is enjoying a level of popularity in South America on par with an idol.

Meanwhile, Shin Hyun-joon married cellist Kim Kyung-mi, who is 12 years his junior, in 2013, and they have two sons and one daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.