“Kim Woo-bin, seated next to Lee Kwang-soo, of all people”... Shin Min-a laughs about the behind-the-scenes story of the pterodactyl-like cheers at the Blue Dragon Awards (‘You Quiz on the Block’)

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Shin Min-a raised anticipation by teasing behind-the-scenes stories from the Blue Dragon Series Awards, where she was with her husband, Kim Woo-bin, and Lee Kwang-soo.

On the 26th, tvN released a preview video titled, “Loveliness personified, but a comedy character (?) when you get to know her! From Shinvely Shin Min-a’s unexpected charms to behind-the-scenes at the Blue Dragon Awards!”

Shin Min-a burst out laughing at Yoo Jae-suk’s remark, “Already in your 29th year since your debut—you’ve become Exit 3 on Line 4.” She said, “You mean Class 4-3?” and mentioned that she was 43. The production team then put up a comment: “She’s so pretty. I guess time hit only me head-on.”

When it was mentioned that the Blue Dragon Series Awards had been the first official promotional event for her upcoming Disney+ drama The Remarried Empress, Shin Min-a said, “From the time my husband, Kim Woo-bin, was nominated, I felt a little... I heard he’d be next to Kwang-soo.” She revealed that she felt uneasy because Kim Woo-bin happened to be seated next to Lee Kwang-soo, drawing laughs.

At the Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on July 31, Lee Kwang-soo was seated in the audience when Shin Min-a appeared to present the Grand Prize. He shouted, “Wow!” at the top of his voice. Kim Woo-bin, seated next to Lee, covered his face with his hand, embarrassed, and eventually tried to stop him, adding a fun little moment. Even then, Kim Woo-bin gazed at Shin Min-a as she burst out laughing, his eyes full of affection, making hearts flutter.

There was much anticipation that Shin Min-a would share behind-the-scenes stories about what happened that day on the broadcast of ‘You Quiz on the Block’ on the 28th.

Meanwhile, after dating for 10 years, Shin Min-a married Kim Woo-bin, who is five years her junior, last year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.