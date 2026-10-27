Momoland’s JooE makes musical debut with a “dramatically different face”—almost unrecognizable

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] JooE, formerly of the group Momoland, showed off a dramatically transformed look.

On the 27th, JooE posted on her social media, “For the first time since my debut, everything felt unfamiliar, and every day was filled with things I had to get through, like missions. Now that I’ve finished my final performance, I can definitely say that I was truly, truly happy onstage!” She shared her thoughts on taking the stage as a musical actress.

In the photos she shared, JooE drew attention with a look that was both pure and alluring. She looked 180 degrees different from the bubbly, lively image she had during her Momoland days. Her more defined features and more mature appearance stood out.

JooE debuted with Momoland in 2016 and was loved for songs such as “Thumbs Up” and “BAAM.” She made her musical debut in “Caffeine,” which opened last August at The Good Theater in Daehangno, Seoul.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

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