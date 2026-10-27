Lee A-young, married to Shim Gyu-deok, reveals pregnancy plans: “We’ve decided to take folic acid together starting in December”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Love After Divorce alum Lee A-young has revealed plans to start preparing in earnest for a baby, just two months after remarrying lawyer Shim Gyu-deok. She expressed her hopes of becoming pregnant, sharing the specific plan to start taking folic acid with her husband in December.

On the 26th, Lee A-young held an “Ask Me Anything” session on social media, answering questions from fans.

When an online user asked about her plans for children that day, Lee A-young replied, “We’ve decided to take folic acid together starting in December. Advanced maternal age, advanced maternal age.”

Folic acid is an important nutrient for the development of a fetus’s neural tube. Since Lee A-young has said she and her husband plan to make sure they take folic acid together, interest is also growing in their plans to have a child.

Lee A-young had also spoken about their plans for a child on the 7th, saying, “We’ve both thought about it,” and revealing that both she and her husband wanted a child.

However, they have not yet registered their marriage.

That day, when asked when she planned to register her marriage, Lee A-young replied, “In a year? I haven’t really decided.” On the 25th, she also smiled when asked whether they had registered their marriage, saying, “No. I haven’t thought about it at all.”

Lee A-young appeared on Season 1 of MBN’s Love After Divorce, while Shim Gyu-deok appeared on Season 5, and both became known to viewers. The two, who appeared on different seasons, met through an acquaintance in January last year and became a couple. They held their wedding at a venue in Gangnam, Seoul, on August 23.

Their wedding made headlines at the time when it was revealed that the cost had come to around 100 million won. Lee A-young also shared a behind-the-scenes story from the wedding, saying, “We got help from people we know, and so many cash gifts came in that we actually had money left over.”

Reporter Jo Min-jung | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.