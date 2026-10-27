Yoon Taek Says He Bought Land with Rerun Fees from 'I'm Living with Nature'—'I Even Ate Camel Crickets and Wasp Larvae' (Radio Star)

[Lee Woo-joo, Sportschosun] Broadcaster Yoon Taek will share a wealth of unbelievable stories from his 15 years of meeting people living in nature on MBC’s Radio Star. He’ll recount extraordinary experiences tasting foods that are hard to imagine, from camel crickets and frog eggs to wasp larvae, as well as the moving story of how more than 300 people volunteered to help repair an elderly resident’s dilapidated home in a remote village. He’ll also reveal the astonishing record of up to 80 reruns in a single day and stories of meeting hard-to-believe eccentrics, showing what has made him the “nation’s nature man.”

MBC’s Radio Star, airing on the 28th and planned by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, Byeon Da-hee, and Yang In-hye, will feature Lee Gye-in, Yoon Taek, Yuk Joong-wan, and Kim Min in a special titled “I’m Going to Be a Wild Man~.”

Over the past 15 years, Yoon Taek has established himself as the “nation’s nature man” by meeting people who live alongside nature deep in the mountains through I’m Living with Nature. He has won affection for his friendly manner, easily fitting into their daily lives and sharing meals and everyday routines with them. Yoon Taek once revealed that the long-running popularity of I’m Living with Nature had earned him enough in rerun fees to buy land, which drew even more attention.

On the show, Yoon Taek will share the extraordinary foods he has encountered over many years of meeting people living in nature. While experiencing their way of life firsthand, he sampled foods rarely seen at an ordinary table, from camel crickets and frog eggs to wasp larvae.

Yoon Taek vividly describes everything from the unusual texture of frog eggs to the moment he first came face to face with wasp larvae being cooked right before his eyes. Yet, among all the wild foods he has tried, he says the most delicious was an unexpected dish. As the MCs react to his account of food that looked awful but tasted amazing, curiosity grows about what won over Yoon Taek’s palate.

Yoon Taek also shares the story of a special good deed he carried out for elderly residents he met while traveling through remote villages. He recalls visiting the home of an elderly resident living in extremely poor conditions while filming content in a remote village.

Yoon Taek says the scene stayed with him even after filming wrapped, and that he considered how he could provide practical help to the elderly resident. He eventually set out to recruit volunteers himself, and, to his surprise, more than 300 people expressed a desire to help.

Yoon Taek recounts a special day when he returned to the elderly resident’s home with volunteers who shared his commitment to improve its dilapidated living conditions. They joined forces to clean, do laundry, repair the inside and outside of the house, and fix the heating system. In just one day, the home was transformed.

He confides that seeing the elderly resident’s living space change through the combined efforts of those who came to help brought him great happiness, too. Yoon Taek’s heartfelt involvement in changing the life of a neighbor facing difficult circumstances—going a step beyond meeting people living in nature and listening to their stories—strikes a warm chord.

The remarkable broadcasting record of Yoon Taek, who has spent 15 years as the nation’s nature man, will also be revealed. He astonishes everyone by saying that he found I’m Living with Nature, in which he appears, airing on 23 channels and getting rerun up to 80 times a day.

Yoon Taek says he is amazed that the program has been loved for so long—so much so that when he flips through channels, he can find his own face somewhere on the screen. His years of experience alongside people living in nature have led to a record rarely seen in the broadcasting industry.

Yoon Taek also tells the story of an eccentric who stands out among the people living in nature whom he has met over the past 15 years. There was one person who lived in a cave-like crevice between rocks, wearing a thin sleeveless shirt even in the middle of winter. Yoon Taek says it was a sight he found difficult to understand, seeing the person manage their body in their own way despite the cold.

Yoon Taek particularly causes a stir in the studio when he reveals that he personally saw this person pick up red-hot charcoal with their bare hands. He then says the person later contacted him and claimed to have “succeeded in levitating,” prompting a barrage of questions from the MCs.

From the unbelievable foods he tasted in the wild and his heartwarming good deeds for elderly residents in remote villages to the astonishing record of up to 80 reruns a day and his account of witnessing a person living in nature perform unbelievable feats, Yoon Taek’s remarkable stories from his 15 years as the nation’s nature man can be seen on Radio Star, airing Wednesday the 28th at 10:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Radio Star has won widespread affection as a one-of-a-kind talk show where the MCs disarm guests with their unpredictable, razor-sharp wit and draw out their true stories.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.