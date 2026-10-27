Fin.K.L’s Recording-Studio Photo from ‘Eternity,’ Taken 24 Years Ago, Revealed for the First Time... ‘Lee Hyori Wrote the Lyrics; Royalties Still Coming In’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A recording-studio photo from 24 years ago of Fin.K.L, the group preparing for full-group activities for the first time in 21 years, has been released. The photo shows the group working on the hit song “Eternity,” whose lyrics Lee Hyori wrote herself. The fact that Lee once spoke about the song’s copyright royalties has also come back into the spotlight.

On the 27th, composer Yoo Jeong-yeon posted a photo on his social media with the caption, “A photo I took with the Fin.K.L members at Booming Studio while recording a song Hyori wrote the lyrics for and I composed. It’s already been 24 years.”

The released photo shows Yoo Jeong-yeon surrounded by the four Fin.K.L members—Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin, and Sung Yu Ri—gathered together affectionately.

Dressed casually in front of the camera, the members showed off their fresh, youthful looks. From Lee Hyori wearing a hat pulled low to Ock Joo-hyun with her long, straight hair, and Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri smiling brightly, they drew attention for looking not much different from today.

The photo appears to have been taken while Fin.K.L was recording “Eternity,” the title track of its fourth full-length album, released in 2002. Lee Hyori wrote the lyrics herself, while Yoo Jeong-yeon composed and arranged the song. Its lyrics about heartache and longing, combined with the Fin.K.L members’ emotional vocals, made it a great success.

Lee Hyori also made headlines in the past by mentioning the song’s copyright royalties on a television show. Appearing on Mnet’s “Lee Hyori Show,” which aired in May 2013, she said that she had started writing lyrics during her time with Fin.K.L: “I started writing lyrics little by little when I was with Fin.K.L. It was girlish, but I still get royalties from that song.” She revealed that a song released in 2002 was still bringing her royalties 11 years later.

Above all, the photo is drawing even more interest because Fin.K.L recently made its return to full-group activities after 21 years official. Last September, the group announced that its four members—Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin, and Sung Yu Ri—had reunited and were preparing for full-scale group activities. It will be the group’s first such activities in about 21 years since the release of its 2005 digital single “Forever Fin.K.L.”

Gemstone E&M, which is handling the planning and management of the project, plans to present a range of activities over about the next two years, centered on new music and performances and including documentaries, variety shows, exhibitions, and brand collaborations. The plan is to continue activities through 2028, the 30th anniversary of the group’s debut.

Recently, Lee Hyori and the other members have shared photos from their choreography practice room and expressed their gratitude by posting about gifts prepared with care by their fans.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.