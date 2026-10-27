“I didn’t know Japanese meridian massage could be this effective”... Pungja’s swelling completely disappears, leaving his face looking drawn

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Entertainer Pungja drew attention after revealing a noticeably changed face following a unique cleansing and massage treatment in Osaka, Japan.

On the 26th, a video titled “Japan’s ultimate lifting massage, found only in Japan. Osaka food tour” was posted on Pungja’s YouTube channel.

That day, Pungja said he was looking forward to getting a special shampoo and facial cleansing in Osaka. “I actually haven’t washed my hair since yesterday. I heard there’s a place here in Osaka that gives you a really refreshing shampoo. I booked a place that even does facial cleansing. I’m so excited,” he said.

“It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say this is what I came to Osaka for. After seeing this person in Shorts, I really wanted to meet them,” he said, explaining why he had sought out the shop.

When Pungja entered the shop, he exchanged cheerful greetings with a therapist wearing an unusual outfit. “I’m so excited. People who get their hair washed here look like they’re going to paradise,” he said, unable to hide his anticipation.

As the cleansing got underway, an unexpected moment followed. When water poured over his face, Pungja squeezed his eyes shut and said, “I can’t breathe. This isn’t what I want right now. This is no joke.”

But his reaction changed when the shampoo began. Pungja expressed his satisfaction, saying, “It feels so refreshing,” and appeared dazed during the intense facial massage that followed.

After all the treatments were over, Pungja’s face looked noticeably different. The swelling had gone down, leaving his face looking drawn. He, too, couldn’t hide his surprise at how much slimmer it looked. “I think you even gave me a meridian massage. I didn’t know it would make this much difference,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pungja recently drew attention after revealing that he had lost 37 kg over about a year and five months.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.