“Pregnancy, abortion, STDs, threats against the production team? NO” — Oksun of Season 31 faces 15 rumors and vows a tough response

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Oksun of Season 31 of “I’m Solo” has vowed to take tough action against various rumors about her.

On the 26th, Oksun directly addressed and refuted 15 rumors about her. She clarified, “I never planned to get married and never received an expensive ring or a marriage proposal,” “I have never been pregnant, had an abortion, or suffered a miscarriage,” “I have never met anyone of the opposite sex through a dating app,” and “The allegations related to sexually transmitted diseases are untrue.”

She also said, “The claim that I had promiscuous relationships with men when I was a cabin crew member is false,” “The claim that I was a spokesperson for G-H-S-D is false,” “The claim that I worked as a deputy spokesperson in the Jeolla region under my name before I changed it is false,” and “I did not leave my job because I failed to transition to permanent employment while working as a cabin crew member.”

She also addressed rumors that she had been edited out entirely after threatening the production team during the broadcast of Season 31 of SBS PLUS’s “I’m Solo,” saying, “The claim that I mentioned suicide or my mother’s diagnosis while demanding that the production team edit me out entirely is false.” After refuting the 15 rumors point by point, Oksun vowed to take tough action, saying, “These are the claims that come up most often, and I will show no leniency.”

Oksun of Season 31 of “I’m Solo” became the final couple with Yeong-ho, but faced criticism amid allegations that she had bullied Soon-ja. She also suffered backlash, including a “review-bombing” attack on the dental clinic run by Yeong-ho. Oksun later tearfully said during a live broadcast that she and Yeong-ho had broken up. But on the 26th, about five months after she announced the breakup, a photo of the couple was leaked, sparking controversy. Oksun explained, “The photo was leaked because of my mistake. I did not post it to announce that marriage was imminent or that we had started dating again, and I did not share it with any intention.” She again denied allegations that she had bullied Soon-ja and lamented, “Things have reached the point where even leading a normal social life has become difficult.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.