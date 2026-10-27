Oh Yoon-ah on her school days, when she couldn’t even afford dance lessons: “We were dirt poor... I was treated differently”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Oh Yoon-ah recalled her school days, when her family’s difficult circumstances made it hard for her to pay even for dance lessons.

On the 23rd, a video titled “Yoon-ah heads to Jeju with Min! Healing in nature while keeping in shape?” was released on the YouTube channel “Oh! Yoona.” In the video, Oh Yoon-ah visited a Tanzplay academy in Jeju that a friend of 10 years had opened.

That day, her friend mentioned that Oh Yoon-ah had majored in contemporary dance in school and said, “Do you think a dance teacher would have let someone with those proportions and looks just sit idle?”

Oh Yoon-ah replied, “I was born flexible. My dad did gymnastics when I was little, and I got my flexibility from him.”

She continued, “But I went to lessons without even being able to pay the fees. We were dirt poor. My teacher doted on me so much that she even treated me differently, but I could barely pay the academy fees, and I had to enter competitions without having money for choreography or costumes.”

Oh Yoon-ah expressed her gratitude, saying, “My teacher had me dance so much and said that I absolutely had to come in first, regardless of everyone else. So I went to lessons every day. My teacher didn’t charge me a single penny for them.”

She also recalled the grueling training, saying, “My toenails came off, and it was such a mess that I did it while crying.”

Oh Yoon-ah also recalled a terrifying moment: “Later, I entered a competition, and halfway through I forgot all the choreography I’d memorized. My body had learned it so thoroughly that it felt completely familiar, but I couldn’t remember anything.”

She went on to reveal, to everyone’s surprise, “But without even taking a moment’s break, I improvised every move I could do. That’s how I came in first.”

Oh Yoon-ah has raised her son, who has a developmental disability, on her own since divorcing in 2015. Last July, she registered her marriage to a non-celebrity man and announced that she had remarried, receiving many congratulations.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.