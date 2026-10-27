Ko Ji-yong and Yang-Im Hur Share Polar Opposite Updates Amid Divorce Proceedings: “Sunken Cheeks and Gaunt” vs. “Bursting with Energy”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Yang-Im Hur, a family medicine specialist, and Ko Ji-yong, a former member of the group Sechs Kies, are drawing attention with markedly different recent updates amid their divorce proceedings.

On the 26th, Yang-Im Hur shared an update, saying, “I had a chance to talk with students at the Esteem Model Academy about healthy dieting and skincare for teens and people in their early 20s.”

Invited by a major modeling agency in South Korea, she gave aspiring models a lecture on healthy weight management and skincare.

Yang-Im Hur added, “Thanks to the enthusiasm of these promising young people who will become the next generation of global top models, I also had an enjoyable and energetic time.”

Yang-Im Hur, who has shared information about health, dieting and skincare through YouTube content and other channels, appeared to further expand her work as a medical professional through this talk at the model academy.

By contrast, Ko Ji-yong shared a somewhat somber update that same day. Currently living alone after sending his son, Seungjae, to his ex-wife, Yang-Im Hur, Ko Ji-yong posted photos from a trip to Gangneung with his dog.

Ko Ji-yong especially drew attention with his gaunt appearance, including a somewhat thinner face and more pronounced hollows in his cheeks.

Meanwhile, Yang-Im Hur married Ko Ji-yong, a former member of Sechs Kies, in 2013, and they had one son together, but divorced in 2024. The two are continuing a legal dispute over custody and visitation rights, among other things.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.