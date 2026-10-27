A remark prompted by concern for the audience sparks controversy... Kwon Jin-ah and Huh Gak turn out to be close friends from a music variety show

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Kwon Jin-ah has become embroiled in controversy over urging the audience to head home early, even though Huh Gak was scheduled to perform after her.

Singers Kwon Jin-ah and Huh Gak performed and met with the public at the closing show of “Culture Flows at Seoul Plaza,” held at Seoul Plaza on the 21st.

Kwon Jin-ah took the stage before Huh Gak that day and voiced concern for the audience’s health, saying, “The flu is really going around these days, you know.” She continued, “Let’s listen to this quickly and head home. What do you think? Sounds good, right? I think it’d be good if you headed home soon.”

The issue was that Kwon Jin-ah’s performance was not the final act of the day. Huh Gak was scheduled to perform after Kwon Jin-ah.

Huh Gak later took the stage and drew attention by directly referring to Kwon Jin-ah’s remark. He responded wittily to what had happened, saying, “I guess she said that because she didn’t know I was performing after her. She was telling everyone to hurry home once it was over.”

He then joked, “I came up worried there might not be many of you, but there are a lot of you here. What a relief.” The audience burst into laughter at Huh Gak’s joke.

However, videos of the two singers’ remarks spread online, turning the incident into an unexpected controversy. Some online users criticized Kwon Jin-ah for not showing enough consideration for the next performer. They said that telling the audience to go home while the show was still underway could be disrespectful to Huh Gak, who was due to take the stage next.

Some also said Kwon Jin-ah’s remark was thoughtless, especially since Huh Gak had even joked that he was worried about whether people would stay for his performance.

There was also considerable support for Kwon Jin-ah. Online users commented, “You shouldn’t pile on without knowing what happened before and after,” “Only people who weren’t there are misunderstanding the situation,” “She must have misspoken,” and “Maybe they were joking because they’re close.” The interpretation was that, since Kwon Jin-ah had mentioned the flu outbreak, the remark was simply made out of concern for the health of people watching the outdoor performance, and was probably not malicious.

Kwon Jin-ah and Huh Gak had in fact appeared together on Season 5 of SBS’s music program The Listen. This has also led to speculation that the remark may have been a lighthearted joke based on their friendship.

Kwon Jin-ah first came to public attention through SBS’s K-pop Star Season 3 and made an official debut in 2016. Since then, Kwon Jin-ah has been loved for numerous songs, including “I Got Lucky,” “SAVE ME,” and “Consolations.” Huh Gak debuted after winning Mnet’s Superstar K2 in 2010 and released hit songs including “Always,” “Don’t Forget Me,” and “Hello.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.