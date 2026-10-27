‘Queen of Chinese Cuisine’ Jung Ji-sun to Compete with Haidilao... Opens ‘Individual Hot Pot’ Store in Busan

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Chef Jung Ji-sun, known as the 'Queen of Chinese Cuisine,' is launching a new dining brand.

Jung Ji-sun is partnering with the food service company FG to open the first branch of the Chinese brand 'Ten Ten Lai' at Lotte Department Store Busan Main Branch in Seomyeon, Busan on the 28th.

Tentenlai means "come every day" in Chinese and is a brand designed to allow people to easily enjoy Chinese food even when alone. Based on recipes developed with the participation of Jung Ji-sun, it sells single-serving hot pot, mapo tofu rice, mapo tofu noodles, songyou noodles, and mala xiangguo.

In particular, the single-serving hot pot allows individuals to select and enjoy their own menu. The shabu-shabu menu features broths tailored to the tastes of Korean consumers, such as mild anchovy, spicy water parsley, and spicy mushroom.

FG, a food service company that has operated Buchang Confectionery, Gangho Yeonpa, and Taepyeongyang Donkatsu, is participating in this project. The plan is to combine Jung Ji-sun's Chinese cuisine recipes with FG's experience in managing food service brands.

Busan, rather than Seoul, was chosen as the location for the first store. Jung Ji-sun is scheduled to visit the store on the opening day, the 28th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to meet customers in person.

Global hot pot brand Haidilao has also entered the single-serving hot pot market. Haidilao has previously targeted the single-serving hot pot market through 'High Five,' and is expected to form a competitive landscape with Jung Ji-sun's new brand.

Meanwhile, Jung Ji-sun has raised her profile by appearing on various television programs, including Netflix's *Culinary Class Wars* and JTBC's *Please Take Care of My Refrigerator*. Now, she is expanding her business scope through a new restaurant brand.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.