Who is the scene-stealer in ‘Love Doctor’ praised by Kim Hee-ae? Not Choo Young-woo or Kim So-hyun, but this actor

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] While watching ‘Love Doctor,’ the final work by the late director Ahn Pan-seok, actor Kim Hee-ae was captivated by the performance of a rising actor. The actor in question was Lim Jin-hyo, not the leads Choo Young-woo and Kim So-hyun.

On the 27th, Kim Hee-ae posted a lengthy account of her thoughts after watching ENA’s Monday-Tuesday drama ‘Love Doctor’ on her social media.

“I’ve been really enjoying ‘Love Doctor’ lately, and the performances of everyone in the cast stand out—from the two leads to the family members, the five engineering students working in the lab, the hospital doctors and the professors,” she said, praising the work as a whole.

She caught people’s attention by singling out one actor from among the many cast members: Lim Jin-hyo, who plays Kim Se-jin in the series.

“Lim Jin-hyo, who plays Se-jin, is especially impressive,” Kim Hee-ae said, praising the actor. “The character is brought to life so vividly that, as I watch the performance, I find myself naturally getting drawn in and thinking, ‘Maybe this is what they’re really like.’” She added, “It’s wonderful to see an actor give such a compelling performance. I’m even more excited to see what they’ll show us next,” offering the rising actor her wholehearted support.

Lim Jin-hyo, who captured Kim Hee-ae’s attention, plays Kim Se-jin, a master’s student in a robotics research lab, in ‘Love Doctor.’ Kim Se-jin is fiercely proud of having graduated from KAIST’s Department of Electrical Engineering. Se-jin follows Park Min-jae (Choo Young-woo) but constantly clashes with labmate Yoo-jin Lim (Kim So-hyun). The character adds humor to the drama with a mix of intelligence and a childish, narrow-minded streak.

At the press conference held on the 2nd, Lim Jin-hyo also described Kim Se-jin as “smart, but childlike, petty and narrow-minded.”

Above all, Lim Jin-hyo is an actor whose talent the late director Ahn Pan-seok recognized early on, and with whom he worked on several projects.

In 2024, Lim played Shin Dae-baek, a newly appointed English instructor, in tvN’s ‘The Midnight Romance in Hagwon’; last year, Lim portrayed Theo, a director at Samoel Fund, in JTBC’s ‘The Art of Negotiation.’ Director Ahn helmed both series, and ‘Love Doctor’ marks the pair’s third collaboration.

Director Ahn reportedly had Lim Jin-hyo in mind from the very beginning when developing Kim Se-jin’s character in ‘Love Doctor.’ According to the production team, the late director had such deep faith in Lim’s acting that he felt no one but Lim could play the role.

In a recent interview, Lim Jin-hyo also spoke of a special affection for the late director, saying, “I first got to know him through the audition for ‘The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.’ For the other two projects, he reached out to me first, saying, ‘I have a role for you.’”

Kim Hee-ae also had a close relationship with director Ahn Pan-seok. They worked together on ‘A Wife’s Credentials’ in 2012 and ‘Secret Affair’ in 2014.

When director Ahn passed away last August, Kim Hee-ae also paid tribute to him, saying, “Director, thank you sincerely. You recognized my acting and gave me a precious opportunity. I respect you.”

This time, Kim Hee-ae watched the final work left behind by director Ahn and took notice of the potential of the junior actor he had cherished. “I find myself wondering anew whether it’s the power of the script, director Ahn Pan-seok’s magic, or the actors’ solid craft,” she said, adding, “All the elements seem to come together so perfectly that the series shines even brighter. I can’t wait for the next episode! It’s truly the best.” She expressed her affection for the series.

Lim Jin-hyo, an actor discovered early on by the late director Ahn Pan-seok, is now drawing attention as a new scene-stealer after receiving Kim Hee-ae’s public praise.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.