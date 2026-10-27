“I even hated the smell of Kim Dong-hyun’s perfume”: Hye Eun-yi flustered after mentioning ex-husband who left her with 20 billion won in debt; abruptly apologizes

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“I even hated the smell of Kim Dong-hyun’s perfume”: Hye Eun-yi flustered after mentioning ex-husband who left her with 20 billion won in debt;

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Hye Eun-yi apologized belatedly after revealing that there was a time when she even hated the smell of her ex-husband Kim Dong-hyun’s perfume.

On the 24th, Hye Eun-yi held a live broadcast through her YouTube channel to connect with fans for the first time in 80 days.

That day, while connecting with fans, Hye Eun-yi shared an anecdote about perfume involving her ex-husband Kim Dong-hyun. She began, “This is a secret, but before I divorced Mr. Kim Dong-hyun, I once bought him perfume when we got married because I loved him.”

She continued, “But when things were hard, the smell of that perfume was so irritating, and I hated it. So I switched him to a different perfume,” she revealed.

Hye Eun-yi recalled, “When I switched his perfume, I didn’t tell him why. I said, ‘This is a new fragrance, and it’s nice,’ and told him to try it.”

She then became flustered, saying, “I shouldn’t say things like this, but sometimes when I’m doing a live broadcast, things I don’t want to talk about just come pouring out.” She went on to apologize, saying, “Mr. Kim Dong-hyun, I’m sorry,” drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Hye Eun-yi married a businessman older than her in 1984, and they had a daughter, but divorced four years later. She remarried actor Kim Dong-hyun in 1990 and welcomed a son, but the marriage ended in 2019.

Hye Eun-yi previously said that she shouldered about 20 billion won in debt in his place, resulting from Kim Dong-hyun’s repeated business failures, and sold five apartments of around 50 pyeong each, as well as her mother’s home, to repay it.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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YoonSeon, Cho
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