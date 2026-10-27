Kim Jong-seo’s seven-year feud with the late Shin Hae-chul after an argument... “A dramatic reconciliation thanks to Seo Taiji”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Kim Jong-seo has shared a poignant story as he recalled his final moments with the late Shin Hae-chul, marking the 12th anniversary of Shin’s death. He revealed that although they resolved their seven-year rift and even finished working on an album together, they were unable to complete the project after receiving the sudden tragic news.

The 27th marks 12 years since Shin Hae-chul passed away. Shin died on October 27, 2014, at the age of 46.

Meanwhile, on the 24th, Kim Jong-seo appeared on the YouTube channel “Utdaga!” and spoke about his long-running feud with Shin Hae-chul, their dramatic reconciliation, and the final promise they were ultimately unable to fulfill.

Kim Jong-seo recalled how he and Shin Hae-chul fell out, saying, “There was a bit of an argument on a broadcast.” He explained, “It was a competition program. I was on the judging side, and he was a director producing a band. I put aside how close we were and judged him objectively, looking only at the results, and I guess that hurt his feelings.” He added, “We were at odds for about seven years,” surprising those who heard the story.

The person who helped resolve the pair’s long-running feud was none other than singer Seo Taiji. “Seo Taiji was the one who mediated it,” Kim Jong-seo said. “I didn’t have any ill feelings in my heart to begin with, but that was when things were resolved.”

After making up, the two reunited through music. Kim Jong-seo recalled, “We worked on music together. We had finished recording and were making very ambitious plans.”

But the project, which the two had managed to reunite for after years of conflict, came to a halt after an unforeseen tragedy. Kim Jong-seo recalled, “There was a day he was supposed to meet me, but he didn’t show up. So I told Taiji, and he said [Shin] had a bit of a stomachache and was going to the hospital to get checked out before coming back.”

That became the last appointment he had with Shin Hae-chul. Kim Jong-seo shared how difficult it was to accept the sudden loss, saying, “That was the end. I wondered how someone could just go like that. After what happened to him, it all felt so unreal. I thought, ‘How can this be happening? What is this?’”

He also said, “We never finished (the project).” In response to the comment, “I think Shin Hae-chul might have wanted you to do it,” he added, “There will be an opportunity.”

Kim Jong-seo also confessed that he felt remorse as he looked back on the years he had spent at odds with Shin Hae-chul. “I thought, ‘Why did I keep my heart so firmly closed and live like that all this time?’ I felt very sorry about it,” he said.

Shin Hae-chul made his debut in 1988 after winning the grand prize at the MBC Campus Song Festival with “To You” by the band Muhangwedo. He later performed as a solo singer and as the leader of the rock band N.EX.T., leaving behind many beloved songs, including “Don’t Look Sad,” “Jazz Cafe,” “Fly, Chick,” and “Freshwater Eel’s Dream.”

After his health deteriorated following surgery for intestinal stenosis in October 2014, Shin Hae-chul passed away on the 27th of that month. His distinctive musical world and candid, outspoken views earned him the nickname “Demon King,” and his music continues to be loved by many even 12 years later.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.