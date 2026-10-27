“No private tutoring”: Han Groo on the challenges of educating her twins: “I tell them, ‘Mom didn’t go to college, so I don’t know’”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Han Groo discussed how she educates her twin son and daughter.

On the 27th, a video titled “The Gopchang Fanatics Are Back! Revealing the Cheongdam Gopchang Spot We’ve Been Regulars at for 20 Years!” was posted on Han Groo’s YouTube channel.

Han Groo went out to eat with her twin children, a boy and a girl, at a gopchang restaurant she regularly visits. As she discussed what to make for her YouTube content, Han Groo said, “Sometimes I worry I’ll just come across as a bit dumb. The questions kids ask these days are really hard. Even math problems are so long that I can’t tell what they’re asking. They’re the kind of problems you have to understand. I put a stop to them asking me math questions in the first place. I tell them, ‘Mom didn’t go to college, so I don’t know.’ If they do ask me, I ask ChatGPT. These days, it even shows you how to solve them.”

The production staff suggested, “Let’s do a Golden Bell quiz with the kids sometime,” and Han Groo said, “It might be nice to get the kids in our neighborhood together and do it.” But when the staff suggested, “Let’s do it by family,” Han Groo turned it down, saying, “I don’t think that would work. Those older sisters went to science high schools and graduated from Yonsei’s engineering school. I always ask them. I’m not the type to pretend I know things.”

Han Groo also explained her approach to raising her children, saying, “That’s why I don’t send the kids to private academies. I don’t think I could sit still at school. How miserable must it be for them to sit still at school for so long? They’re really doing their best. Since they’re working hard at it in their own way, I tell them, ‘At least go play when you’re done,’ and that’s why I don’t send them.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.